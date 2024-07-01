Cerca nel sito
 
Cell Impact will develop and supply a prototype forming tool to a leading European industrial supplier

01 luglio 2024 | 10.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact AB (publ) has signed an agreement with a leading European industrial supplier with global operations in many different market segments.

The deal concerns a prototype forming tool to be used by the customer for evaluation of Cell Impact Forming™, Cell Impact's unique and patented technology for manufacturing flow plates. The deal is yet another example of the interest in Cell Impact Forming and its advantages in flow plate production.

The deal has a limited financial impact on Cell Impact's operating profit. Nevertheless, the agreement constitutes an opportunity for Cell Impact to establish another collaboration with an industrial supplier with a large and well-established network in Automotive and other key industries where hydrogen, fuel cells, and electrolyzers are of great significance.

For more information, please contact:Daniel VallinCEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451781/cell_impact_forming_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-impact-will-develop-and-supply-a-prototype-forming-tool-to-a-leading-european-industrial-supplier-302186777.html

