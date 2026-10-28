CELSET Launches SOLTOX, a Korean Botulinum Toxin Type A Brand, for International Markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CELSET INC., a Korean biotechnology company specializing in medical aesthetics, has launched SOLTOX, its botulinum toxin type A brand, introducing a Korean botulinum toxin brand to the international medical aesthetics industry.

SOLTOX is presented in 100 Unit and 200 Unit formulations with three defining technical characteristics: a 900 kDa toxin complex, a freeze dried dosage form, and an advanced purification process. Together, these attributes reflect a manufacturing approach emphasizing controlled processing, product characterization, and pharmaceutical quality.

The 900 kDa complex describes the molecular size of the botulinum toxin protein complex, including associated proteins. This characteristic identifies a specific formulation feature rather than establishing any claim of superior clinical duration or efficacy. SOLTOX is supplied as a lyophilized powder intended for reconstitution before administration by qualified medical professionals, in accordance with applicable product labeling and local requirements.

Purification forms another central element of the SOLTOX manufacturing approach. Advanced Botulinum Toxin Purification Technology is applied during the processing of botulinum toxin type A, with emphasis on separating the desired substance from unwanted materials. Production also involves controlled manufacturing conditions and botulinum toxin quality control procedures covering preparation, filling, freeze drying, and batch assessment.

CELSET highlights these manufacturing characteristics as the technical foundation of SOLTOX. Its product positioning draws attention to formulation identity and process controls without equating manufacturing characteristics with unverified differences in patient outcomes. The brand combines technical information with a concise identity designed for recognition throughout the medical aesthetics sector.

The launch establishes SOLTOX within CELSET's international medical aesthetics activities. Its positioning reflects the growing visibility of Korean biotechnology and medical aesthetics manufacturing, alongside the importance of established medical channels and market specific regulatory frameworks. CELSET views country level market development and professional relationships as integral to the international presence of the SOLTOX brand.

SOLTOX's introduction broadens CELSET's medical aesthetics portfolio, complementing its focus on scientifically grounded product communication. The company emphasizes a consistent brand presentation and clear information for healthcare professionals across different markets. Availability and use are governed by the regulatory requirements applicable in each country.

About CELSET INC.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, CELSET INC. is a Korean biotechnology company focused on the medical aesthetics sector. SOLTOX reflects the company's commitment to distinctive brands, aesthetic medicine manufacturing principles, and professional communication for the global aesthetics industry.

For inquiries:contact@celset.co.krHome Page : https://celset-aesthetics.com/

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