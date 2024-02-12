Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CGTN AMERICA & CGTN UN: CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans

09 febbraio 2024 | 18.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CGTN America & CGTN UN releases "CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans"

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chill of the hockey ice could not contain the heat from China Media Group's Chinese New Year celebration at a National Hockey League game between the New York Islanders and the Tampa Bay Lightning in New York on February 8, 2024.

A packed arena of over 17,000 was treated to videos of Spring Festival and New Year's greetings. "I wish you all be like soaring dragons and leaping tigers, full of longevity and health," said CMG President Shen Haixiong. China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng wishes people to embrace a "prosperous Year of the Dragon," also known as the Year of the Loong in Chinese.

During the game breaks, the New York Islanders' mascot Sparky the Dragon and a host jointly sent spectators the gifts of "Loong Chenchen," the official mascot of the CMG 2024 Spring Festival Gala.

Visitors to the NHL game were also invited to join in cultural activities set up by CMG, such as taking a photo with "Loong Chenchen," writing Spring Festival scrolls and receiving gifts of posters featuring the character of "Fu," which means luck and happiness in Chinese.

"I am so glad to celebrate the Chinese Spring Festival during the game. Chinese culture is amazing," said a spectator.

The celebration shares the Chinese traditions of family gatherings, letting go of the past and welcoming in the new and good of the New Year.

Hockey fans left the match with a new knowledge and appreciation of Chinese New Year. And some lucky children with a stuffed dragon as their new friend.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact:

RICH MURPHY

Distribution@cgtnamerica.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-america--cgtn-un-cmg-celebrates-chinese-new-year-with-nhl-hockey-fans-302058739.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero CGTN America CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans releases CMG Celebrates Chinese New Year with NHL Hockey Fans Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
Protesta dei trattori, il fronte si spacca
Geolier e il bilancio a Sanremo 2024: "Ho fatto un bel Festival" - Video
News to go
Farmaci, carenza in Europa
Sanremo e televoto, Angelina Mango risponde a Frankie hi-Nrg - Video
Amadeus saluta Sanremo, la standing ovation in sala stampa - Video
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello e la telefonata con Amadeus: "Domani con mantello 'Pensati a Roma'" - Video
News to go
Fringe benefit 2024, ecco i bonus aziendali per i lavoratori
News to go
Traffico illecito di rifiuti speciali, arresti a Reggio Calabria
News to go
Sanremo 2024, Amadeus legge documento protesta trattori
News to go
Detrazioni familiari a carico, come fare
Foibe, Mattarella: "Negare è un affronto alle vittime"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza