Martedì 19 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:22
Chengdu holds matchmaking event for tech achievement transformation

19 novembre 2024 | 11.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A matchmaking event for scientific and technological achievements was held on Nov 18 in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province, drawing participants from 500 top universities, research institutions, technology enterprises, financial institutions, and technology transfer agencies.

The event aims to build a platform for both the technology demand and supply sides, to further facilitate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in Chengdu, according to the organizers.

During the event, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, University of Science and Technology of China, Sichuan University, and University of Electronic Science and Technology of China released a total of over 400 scientific and technological achievements.

The Chengdu city government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the City University of Hong Kong, to deepen cooperation in fields including promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements in Chengdu, jointly building a scientific and technological innovation platform, introducing and cultivating high-level innovative talents, and jointly establishing a science and technology innovation fund.

Chengdu's districts, counties and county-level cities signed cooperation agreements on 17 achievement transformation projects with universities, research institutes and enterprises.

Xinghan Hangyu Technology Co Ltd signed an agreement with Chengdu's Longquanyi district to build a reusable liquid-propellant carrier rocket headquarters project. Duan Tao, deputy general manager of the company, said his company chose Chengdu because of its ideal innovation environment.

The project, with an investment of 4 billion yuan ($552 million), will focus on the research, development and manufacturing of small, medium and large commercial carrier rockets, as well as liquid-propellant rocket engines.

More than 30 research teams conducted roadshows at the event, focusing on areas such as electronic information, intelligent manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and health, aerospace, green and low-carbon technologies, new materials, artificial intelligence, low-altitude economy, and hydrogen energy.

Zhai Shaojian, deputy general manager of Chengdu Zhongkewei Information Technology Research Institute Co Ltd, who introduced his company's low-orbit broadband satellite terminal project at the roadshow, said the project received enthusiastic attention, with many partners expressing interest in collaborating to build the industrial chain together.

Officials at the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau said they will regularly hold such matchmaking events to gather domestic and international innovation resources, thus creating a global market for technology transactions.

