CHiQ Awarded TÜV Carbon Verification Statement for Its Products, Showcasing New Trends in Eco-Friendly Living

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 6th, at the 2024 IFA exhibition, the internationally renowned organization TÜV awarded CHiQ two certificates. These include the Organizational Greenhouse Gas Verification Statement and the Product Carbon Footprint Verification Statement for refrigerators and washing machines. The certification measures the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions directly or indirectly generated by an individual, organization, product, or country over a specific period of time, highlighting CHiQ's robust environmental performance and commitment to low-carbon practices.

Robert Ostendorf, Head of Global Consumer Product Service of TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH, commented, "CHiQ's efforts to reduce CO2 emissions align closely with TÜV's philosophy of promoting green living and sustainable development. We are excited about CHiQ's ongoing initiatives to provide consumers with more eco-friendly and efficient home appliances."

In early 2024, CHiQ formed a dual-carbon management committee to boost environmental energy efficiency by implementing strategies that enhance sustainability and minimize emissions throughout its supply chain. CHiQ has prioritized energy-efficient products, low-carbon processes, and sustainable materials in its product development. Notably, six of its refrigerators and washing machine models have received the TÜV Carbon Footprint Verification Statement.

CHiQ's refrigerators feature a high-efficiency intelligent system, equipped with multi-sensor coordination and an intelligent variable frequency algorithm, delivering energy-efficient cold storage solutions. The refrigerators not only reduce energy consumption but also meet consumers' demands for premium lifestyle features through superior freshness preservation.

Several CHiQ washing machines that meet the highest A-class energy efficiency standards include a one-touch smart washing function that intelligently adjusts the amount of water and detergent needed, reflecting the consumer demand for sustainable living. The certified MG80-14586B, alongside other models in the same series, has been highly acclaimed by consumers across both online and offline channels since its European launch.

In corporate management, CHiQ is an active advocate for the adoption of advanced energy-efficient equipment and technologies. The brand has upgraded its energy management system, significantly reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions through optimized energy management practices.

CHiQ's continued investment in environmental protection and innovation has been recognized with the TÜV Carbon Footprint Verification Statement, affirming its commitment to green manufacturing. CHiQ remains dedicated to providing consumers worldwide with more eco-friendly and energy-efficient home appliances, contributing to sustainable societal development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499219/TU_V.jpg