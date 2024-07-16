Chubb Appoints Peter Kelaher Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa

20-year industry veteran has led growth of Chubb's commercial and consumer businesses in Australia and New Zealand

LONDON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced Peter Kelaher has been appointed Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Currently, he serves as Country President of Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, Kelaher will have executive operating responsibility for 24 countries in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be effective 1 September 2024. Kelaher will be based in Paris and report to David Furby, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"Peter brings more than 20 years of experience, including more than 15 years at Chubb, to this important role within the region," said Furby. "He has played an important role in leading our growing commercial and consumer businesses in Australia and New Zealand. I look forward to working with him to continue the development of our business throughout Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa."

Paul McNamee, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President, Overseas General Insurance, said, "Peter is a highly effective executive who has built substantial businesses, thoughtfully driving distribution, technology and product innovation in highly competitive markets. I have every confidence in his ability to lead our teams across Continental Europe, Middle East and Africa."

Kelaher has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Chubb Australia in 2007 as Senior Underwriter and, prior to his role as Country President for Australia & New Zealand, he held increasingly senior roles in Australia & New Zealand. Kelaher began his career as a financial lines underwriter for a P&C insurance company in Australia.

Kelaher holds a bachelor's degree of Laws and International Business from University of Technology, Sydney.

Kelaher succeeds Sara Mitchell, who will be leaving Chubb.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

