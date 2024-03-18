Cerca nel sito
 
Chubb Launches Global Transactional Risk Platform to Grow its Footprint Internationally

18 marzo 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Appoints Josh Cowen Senior Vice President, International Transactional Risk

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. and LONDON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the launch of a global transactional risk platform to provide transactional risk liability insurance products across international markets. Chubb has appointed Josh Cowen as Senior Vice President, International Transactional Risk to lead this initiative from London. Cowen, a seasoned mergers and acquisition (M&A) risk insurance professional, will be responsible for leading a team of underwriters focused on warranty and indemnity, tax and contingent liability products in jurisdictions outside of North America.  

Chubb's existing North America business will be enhanced, with the addition of Cowen in London. The global transactional risk platform will be focused on meeting the needs of broker partners and clients who require a global presence and operating footprint to support their global M&A transactions. The platform will operate globally with one leadership team led by Edward Markovich, Executive Vice President, Chubb Transactional Risk, and will utilize a coordinated and consistent strategy and approach to underwriting.

"Chubb is positioned to support our broker partners and clients with transactional risk solutions in jurisdictions across the world with our new international business lead," said Markovich. "Josh's deep understanding of transactional risk underwriting, and leadership experience sourcing and leading M&A insurance placements will complement our goal to grow our transactional risk practice as a global platform."

Cowen will report to Lance Fraser, Senior Vice President, Chubb Transactional Risk. Cowen joins Chubb with nearly 15 years of transaction risk experience. Previously, he held senior management roles overseeing M&A underwriting at several marquee insurance brands. Josh is a qualified solicitor for England and Wales and practiced as a corporate lawyer for a leading London-based law firm prior to his move into M&A insurance underwriting.  He attended the University of Leeds where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Commerce and later attended the BPP Law School receiving his Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC).

About ChubbChubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364678/Chubb_Josh_Cowen_SVP.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364677/CHUBB_Blue_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chubb-launches-global-transactional-risk-platform-to-grow-its-footprint-internationally-302091481.html

