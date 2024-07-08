Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
CIBS2025 Sales Officially Launched: Revitalization of new life

08 luglio 2024 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviewing CIBS2024, the show covered an exhibition area of 45,000 square meters, with more than 600 high-quality brands and exhibitors making a grand appearance, dozens of new product launches, and industry forums, more than 150 exciting experience and interactive activities, which attracted 40,328 visitors from many provinces and cities in Mainland China as well as Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan region of China, with overseas businesspeople from 98 countries and regions gathering in Shanghai.

Among the visitors, manufacturers and brands accounted for the highest proportion (56.19%), followed by agents and distributors (22.86%), as well as marketing PR (8.57%), buyers (8.57%) and personnel from the government and scientific research institutions (3.81%).

The purpose of the visitors mainly includes looking for new suppliers and distributors (28.09%), looking for new products (23.83%), and understanding market information (17.87%), etc. A part of the visitors also come to look for franchisers, consolidate the relationship with suppliers, and place orders.

The main categories of exhibitors on the show floor are as follows: Boat & Related Services, Boat Equipment & Accessories and Water Sports.

The classic CIBS event will be back to help companies climb to new heights. The industry forums, matchmaking meeting, and the water sports carnival will return next year. China International Boat Industry Development Forum will bring together many industry experts for in-depth discussions around the world's major yacht markets.

CIBS2025 will accurately invite high-quality buyers from the global boat industry chain to contact CIBS boat and accessory exhibitors through online and offline viewing of the exhibition, which will build a bridge for exhibitors to expand their overseas business in an efficient manner, and greatly help the new situation of high-quality Chinese-made products going overseas.

The Lifestyle Show, which will be held concurrently with CIBS2025, features exhibits covering Lure Fishing, Water Sports, Outdoor Sports, and Best of Best Defining Show, etc. The show will begin with the innovation of traditional concepts and provide a new opportunity for businesses across the region to observe new trends in industrial development and seize new opportunities in the global market.

From March 30th to April 2nd, 2025, CIBS2025 will meet you at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, and we are waiting for your participation.

CONTACT: Allen Zhang, allen.zhang@imsinoexpo.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibs2025-sales-officially-launched-revitalization-of-new-life-302190647.html

in Evidenza