Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CIFF Guangzhou 2024 is All Set to Unveil the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Furniture Industry

15 marzo 2024 | 09.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2024) is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in Guangzhou. With a focus on unveiling the latest trends and innovations, CIFF Guangzhou 2024 aims to foster high-quality development and collaborations. Covering 850,000 square meters with over 4,000 brands, the event offers a broad spectrum of products including home furniture, office and commercial spaces, decorative home textiles, outdoor living, and equipment and materials.

The Home Furniture Exhibition, from March 18-21, boasts a larger and improved layout of 435,000 square meters. The exhibition caters to exhibitors and visitors with more space and features. The design, soft furnishings, and dining room sectors have grown by 66%, 69%, and 71% respectively, highlighting the themes of intelligence and suitability for the elderly.

From March 28-31, the Office and Commercial Space and CIFM/interzum guangzhou will occupy all 45 pavilions of the Canton Fair Complex, adding 43,000 square meters to the previous record set by CIFF Guangzhou 2023. The exhibition will showcase the best of office and commercial furniture, equipment, and design.

Moreover, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will feature different theme exhibitions, such as smart home and home-community elderly care. The event will also offer new inspiration and opportunities for the industry to foster and grow new productive forces through a series of design aesthetics exhibitions and forums.

The event showcases its vital role as a bridge connecting Chinese furniture makers with global markets. It offers a platform for in-depth dialogue and collaboration among the three key groups in the industry - designers, dealers, and international buyers. It also provides more tailored services, such as the InterBiz Club, which functions as a comprehensive service ecosystem for international visitors to CIFF from over 200 countries and regions.

In addition, the CIFF Guangzhou 2024 will introduce the "China Diamond Awards" or "CD Awards," China's first design award for the whole industry chain of the home and furniture industry. The CD Awards aim to highlight the important role of creative design in achieving a better life. It will honor the outstanding brands that excel in furniture design and lead the industry trend, as well as promote high standards and concepts in the furniture industry.

For more information, please visit https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2363471/CIFF_Guangzhou_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2024-is-all-set-to-unveil-the-latest-trends-and-innovations-in-the-furniture-industry-302090232.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza the event offers China International Furniture Fair set outdoor living
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
L'Aquila Capitale italiana della Cultura 2026
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza