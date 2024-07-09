Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Comviva unveils next-generation AI Workbench to accelerate customer growth programs for CSPs

09 luglio 2024 | 11.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW DELHI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the release of an all-new no-code AI Workbench for its flagship MobiLytix™ Marketing Studio.

MobiLytix™ AIx empowers businesses and marketers to independently initiate AI-based customer value management (CVM) initiatives in both B2C and B2B areas. With its latest enhancements, Comviva offers a library of over a hundred ready-to-use AI model frameworks specifically designed for marketing and revenue growth programs. These frameworks support CSPs in customer value management, sales, CRM, and OM/SM areas.

The platform has been instrumental in delivering many key use cases such as churn prediction, next-best offers, AI-driven cross-sell/upsell, send-time optimization, customer profile enrichment, customer care, order fallout prediction, fulfillment lead time prediction and sales forecasting.

Available in a SaaS model on hyperscalers, MobiLytix™ AIx allows quick access without extensive installation or configuration. The new solution also includes APIs for connecting with industry-standard data platforms. Integrated with comprehensive security features, it allows CSPs to safely store their data, whether on-prem or in the cloud. Additionally, the platform now features a GenAI-driven chatbot for enhanced user experience and product assistance.

Commenting on the launch Amit Sanyal, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, MarTech Solutions at Comviva said, "With our new no-code AI workbench, we deliver ready-built solutions for faster time-to-market and increased returns from Customer Value Management (CVM) programs. MobiLytix™ AIx empowers telecom operators with a customer-centric, self-managed data science interface for maximizing customer lifetime value for B2C and B2B businesses. The new solution shall be a game changer for the evolving needs of CSPs by significantly accelerating real-time customer campaign delivery."

MobiLytix™ AIx provides insights, automation, and data management, enabling ModelOps/AIOps. It now includes an inbuilt MLOps platform for AI/ML model deployment at the click of a button. Utilizing a user-centered self-service design, it delivers a multi-experience AI development workbench.

Comviva has been recently recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations.

Please contact:

Sundeep MehtaSundeep.mehta@comviva.com+91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-unveils-next-generation-ai-workbench-to-accelerate-customer-growth-programs-for-csps-302191858.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza an all new no code AI Workbench growth customer growth programs ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza