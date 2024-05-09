Converge Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 Marks Third Consecutive Billion Dollar Gross Sales1 Quarter

TORONTO, and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2024. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights (year-over-year, unless otherwise noted):

"With our 3rd consecutive quarter of Billion-dollar sales and strong cash generation, we continue to demonstrate our position as a leading IT Service Provider," said Shaun Maine, Group CEO. "Our Advise, Implement and Manage go-to-market strategy continues to drive our cross-sell efforts towards higher margin solutions and offerings across our key practice areas, demonstrated by our strong software sales during the quarter. In addition, the tailwinds of AI infrastructure spending, high-performance compute and cyber solutions are helping to offset generalized device weakness which is expected to turn as we enter a new refresh cycle towards the later part of this year."

Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended March 31, In $000s except per share amount 2024 $ 2023 $ Gross Sales 1,005,989 965,258 Revenue 628,766 678,198 Gross profit (GP) 175,272 171,588 Gross profit (GP) % 27.9 % 25.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 42,209 41,004 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of GP 24.1 % 23.9 % Net loss (3,540) (3,361) Adjusted net income[1] 22,707 24,441 Adjusted Earnings per Share[1] 0.11 0.12

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure (including non-IFRS ratio) and not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this press release for definitions, uses and a reconciliation of historical non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.

Subsequent to Quarter-End

Financial Outlook

Converge is providing financial guidance for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as follows:

Q2 2023 Actual Q2 2024 Expected Gross profit $171.6 million $175 million - $182 million Adjusted EBITDA $41.2 million $43 million - $46 million

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2024 $ December 31, 2023 $ Assets Current Cash 158,056 169,872 Restricted cash 559 547 Trade and other receivables 820,584 814,231 Inventories 86,051 73,166 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,608 26,528 1,091,858 1,084,344 Non-current Other assets 51,235 53,579 Property, equipment and right-of-use assets, net 76,840 75,488 Intangible assets, net 361,510 375,181 Goodwill 572,725 564,770 Total assets 2,154,168 2,153,362 Liabilities Current Trade and other payables 1,015,537 913,994 Other financial liabilities 64,036 54,095 Deferred revenue 61,061 59,325 Borrowings 16,304 1,664 Income taxes payable 16,282 9,286 1,173,220 1,038,364 Non-current Other financial liabilities 57,789 57,668 Borrowings 272,518 378,007 Deferred tax liabilities 64,103 67,168 Total liabilities 1,567,630 1,541,207 Shareholders' equity Common shares 575,507 599,434 Contributed surplus 11,742 10,970 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,102 3,963 Deficit (37,140) (28,167) Total equity attributable to shareholders of Converge 562,211 586,200 Non-controlling interest ("NCI") 24,327 25,955 586,538 612,155 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,154,168 2,153,362

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2024$ 2023 $ Revenue Product 486,110 536,689 Service 142,656 141,509 Total revenue 628,766 678,198 Cost of sales 453,494 506,610 Gross profit 175,272 171,588 Selling, general and administrative expenses 135,893 132,033 Income before the following 39,379 39,555 Depreciation and amortization 24,213 25,890 Finance expense 8,427 9,350 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 3,588 4,284 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,144 - Share-based compensation 772 848 Other expense, net 207 2,469 Income (loss) before income taxes 28 (3,286) Income tax expense 3,568 75 Net loss (3,540) (3,361) Net loss attributable to: Shareholders of Converge (1,912) (1,957) Non-controlling interest (1,628) (1,404) (3,540) (3,361) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss): Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 8,139 2,173 4,599 (1,188) Comprehensive income (loss) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of Converge 6,227 216 Non-controlling interest (1,628) (1,404) 4,599 (1,188) Net loss per share – basic and diluted (0.01) (0.01) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 203,681,626 208,971,019

Summary of Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (3,540) (3,361) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 27,044 27,549 Unrealized foreign exchange loss - 2,463 Share-based compensation expense 772 848 Finance expense 8,427 9,350 Loss on sale of property and equipment 61 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,144 - Income tax expense 3,568 75 38,476 36,924 Changes in non-cash working capital items 73,122 (1,236) 111,598 35,688 Income taxes paid (663) (6,925) Cash from operating activities 110,935 28,763 Cash flows used in investing activities Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,858) (5,106) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment - 68 Payment of contingent consideration (3,164) (8,960) Payment of deferred consideration (7,865) (25,654) Payment of NCI liability - (29,994) Cash used in investing activities (12,887) (69,646) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities Transfers (to) from restricted cash (3) 216 Interest paid (6,773) (7,877) Dividends paid (2,034) - Payments of lease liabilities (5,088) (5,135) Repurchase of common shares (2,296) - Repayment of notes payable (39) (40) Net (repayment of) proceeds from borrowings (96,271) 34,199 Cash (used in) from financing activities (112,504) 21,363 Net change in cash during the period (14,456) (19,520) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 2,640 (1,342) Cash, beginning of period 169,872 159,890 Cash, end of period 158,056 139,028

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross sales, gross sales organic growth, net debt, adjusted net income ("Adjusted Net Income") and adjusted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company's operating results and can highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers.

Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's financial statements and disclosures in their entirety, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Please see "Non-IFRS Financial & Supplementary Financial Measures" and "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further details on certain non-IFRS measures, which information is incorporated by reference herein.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and net finance expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, other expenses and income, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses. Acquisition and transaction related costs primarily consists of acquisition-related compensation tied to continued employment of pre-existing shareholders of the acquiree not included in the total purchase consideration and professional fees. Integration costs primarily consist of professional fees incurred related to integration of acquisitions completed. Restructuring costs mainly represent employee exit costs as a result of synergies created from acquisitions and organizational changes.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined, or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA presented in the Company's financial statements is net (loss) income before taxes.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Net income (loss) before taxes 28 (3,286) Depreciation and amortization 24,213 25,890 Depreciation included in cost of sales 2,830 1,455 Finance expense 8,427 9,350 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 3,588 4,284 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,144 - Share-based compensation expense 772 848 Other expense, net 207 2,463 Adjusted EBITDA 42,209 41,004

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit1

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of gross profit is a useful measure of the Company's operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude acquisition, integration, restructuring and other expenses, change in fair value of contingent consideration, amortization of acquired intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income is a more useful measure than net income as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge's underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis. The IFRS measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income presented in the Company's financial statements is net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Net (loss) (3,540) (3,361) Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other 3,588 4,284 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,144 - Amortization on intangible assets 19,586 20,207 Foreign exchange loss 157 2,463 Share-based compensation 772 848 Adjusted Net Income 22,707 24,441 Adjusted EPS (Basic) 0.11 0.12

Leverage Ratio

The Company defines leverage ratio as net debt (current and non-current borrowings less cash) divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.

Gross sales and gross sales organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measure, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 'principal vs agent' guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Product 701,451 665,310 Managed services and professional services 122,253 119,467 Maintenance, support and cloud solutions 182,285 180,481 Gross sales 1,005,989 965,258 Less: adjustment for sales transacted as agent 377,223 287,060 Revenue 628,766 678,198

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from all corresponding prior comparable pre-acquisition period(s) from the current reporting period(s) included in the consolidated results.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Gross sales 1,005,989 965,258 Less: gross sales from companies not owned in comparative period - 245,630 Gross sales of companies owned in comparative period 1,005,989 719,628 Prior period gross sales 965,258 673,929 Organic Growth - $ 40,731 45,699 Organic Growth - % 4.2 % 6.8 %

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2023 $ Gross profit 175,272 171,588 Less: gross profit from companies not owned in comparative period - 44,597 Gross profit of companies owned in comparative period 175,272 126,991 Prior period gross profit 171,588 109,045 Organic Growth - $ 3,684 17,946 Organic Growth - % 2.1 % 16.5 %

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation regarding Converge and its business. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts". "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Specifically, statements regarding Converge's forecast on gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, expectations of future results, performance, prospects, the markets in which it operates, or about any future intention with regard to its business and acquisition strategies are considered forward-looking information. The foregoing demonstrates Converge's objectives, which are not forecasts or estimates of its financial position, but are based on the implementation of its strategic goals, growth prospects, and growth initiatives. The forward-looking information, including management's assessments of, and outlook for, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA, are based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) Converge's results of operations will continue as expected, (ii) the Company will continue to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, (iii) the Company will continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share, (iv) the Company will be able to take advantage of future prospects and opportunities, and realize on synergies, including with respect of acquisitions, (v) there will be no changes in legislative or regulatory matters that negatively impact the Company's business, (vi) current tax laws will remain in effect and will not be materially changed, (vii) economic conditions will remain relatively stable throughout the period, (vii) the industries Converge operates in will continue to grow consistent with past experience, and (ix) those assumptions described under the heading "About Forward-Looking Information" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024. While these opinions, estimates and assumptions are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward looking information, including the achievement of target gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA set out above, are subject to significant risks including, without limitation: that the Company will be unable to effectively execute against its key strategic growth priorities, including in respect of acquisitions; the Company will be unable to continue to retain and grow its existing customer base and market share; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to economic and political uncertainty; income tax related risks; and those risk factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which are each available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that it believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if the Company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results of developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

