Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Converge to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

07 febbraio 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS), is pleased to announce that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 at 8:00am EST. The call will be hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call. 

Conference Call Details: Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Participant Webcast Link: Webcast Link – https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx 

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:Conference ID: 48044078Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/4bgx1AU 

Recording Playback:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/qvbWB9Znmdx 

Toronto: 416-764-8677North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541Replay Code: 044078 #Expiry Date: March 13th, 2024

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About Converge Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-conference-call-302055639.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza the call will the Converge call opzione di acquisto
Vedi anche
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza