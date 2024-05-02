Cerca nel sito
 
CRITICAL IOT CONNECTIVITY EXPERTS, CSL, ARE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE THE APPOINTMENT OF GREVILLE COE AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

02 maggio 2024 | 14.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greville will be responsible for driving CSL's future growth strategy around new markets and geographical expansion. Greville brings a wealth of commercial and sales expertise to CSL, having previously served as the Managing Director of the telematics division at Radius for seven years.

 

 

He was instrumental in propelling the business through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives, expanding the company's footprint globally. Greville commented: "CSL is a fast-growing business with a dynamic leadership team and thriving culture. I'm excited to leverage my experience here, helping to realise CSL's growth ambitions."

Ed Heale, CSL's CEO, commented: "Greville has a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving significant growth. He will be instrumental in building out and strengthening our commercial function to ensure we continue to provide our customers with the services and support they need."

For 30 years, CSL has been the leading European provider of Critical Connectivity. Today, they have over 2.5 million connections and provide fully managed single or multi-path solutions to connect any life, mission or business-critical IoT application. These range from applications that save lives or support crucial operational processes. Having pioneered the transition from wired to wireless connectivity in the Security and Health sectors, they now play a crucial role in the Critical National Infrastructure Ecosystem with solutions deployed at scale in every sector.

Discover more about our IoT solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403530/CSL_Group.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2403578/CSL_Group_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/critical-iot-connectivity-experts-csl-are-delighted-to-announce-the-appointment-of-greville-coe-as-chief-commercial-officer-302134482.html

