Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Cruise and Maritime Industry Set Recommendations to Accelerate Path to Net Zero

15 luglio 2024 | 17.09
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 After three-day event aboard Royal Caribbean Group's soon-to-sail Utopia of the Seas, leaders coalesced on three key suggestions to advance sustainable and scalable decarbonization solutions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a collective objective to help further the maritime and cruise industry's decarbonization goals, more than 70 maritime leaders met earlier this week at a Decarbonization Summit hosted by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) in collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. 

Cutting across the maritime ecosystem from technology developers and fuel providers to shipbuilders, ship operators and ports, the Summit's conversations focused on three key areas including technology development, alternative fuel opportunities and policy and regulation. 

"Achieving net zero is not something any one company can do alone – it requires collective problem solving, creative thinking, and a willingness to have tough conversations," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "This week we have put steps in place to catalyze an open dialogue that will foster the thinking necessary to develop an environment where net zero is attainable and sustainable." 

The Summit concluded with three key advancement areas to help the industry usher in a new era of collaboration to achieve net zero in the next 25 years. They are:

"The shipping industry is in a critically important phase where the pathway to a sustainable future is now being shaped by concrete plans and actions. The cruise industry faces its own needs and opportunities on the road to decarbonization but also holds a lot of valuable insights that can benefit of the rest of the maritime industry," shared Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. "With this event Royal Caribbean Group demonstrates exemplary first mover leadership by taking responsibility beyond their own agenda, fostering important in-depth discussions, collaboration, knowledge sharing and action across the ecosystem to further strengthen the acceleration towards a decarbonized maritime industry."

For more information about the Decarbonization Summit, please visit https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/decarbonizationsummit

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 66 ships across its five brands traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

 

 

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZjl8IcPuz0Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461421/Royal_Caribbean_Group_Decarbonization_Summit.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461422/Royal_Caribbean_Group_Workshop_Tech_Collaboration.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461423/Royal_Caribbean_Group_Event_Participants.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213007/RCG_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cruise-and-maritime-industry-set-recommendations-to-accelerate-path-to-net-zero-302197023.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Turismo Ambiente Altro after three day event event Net Zero Maritime Industry Set Recommendations
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza