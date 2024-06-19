DEAC & DLC data centers strengthen position in Northern Europe with new brand Delska

RIGA, Latvia, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEAC and Data Logistics Center (DLC) celebrate 25 years of data center and network expertise by merging into a joint brand, Delska. This strategic merger will benefit businesses, offering sophisticated solutions for reliable operations of IT infrastructure and networks across multiple locations.

Both companies have been part of the Baltic Rezo group, owned by Swiss Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II and managed by Quaero Capital since 2020, accelerating development and infrastructure expansion. The legal entities will stay the same.

Andris Gailitis, DEAC and DLC CEO, comments: "We are embarking on an exciting rebranding journey, which involves closer cooperation between companies and an expanded services portfolio to meet IT challenges of our customers from over 40 countries. The heart of the new brand is customers and personal approach to their business. Our strength lies in custom solutions for specific business and industry needs."

Delska's values are openness, flexibility, and reliability. Both companies still emphasize security, quality, and sustainability by using green energy and Neste MY diesel from HVO for backup power generators.

AI boom, increased demand for large-scale data processing, edge and high-power computing have accelerated the construction of data centers. To keep up with the lack of power capacities in major European hubs, a new 10 MW data center in Latvia is under construction. It will be one of the region's most sustainable, with LEED and Tier III certifications, scheduled for launch in 2025. Flexible options of up to 100kW per rack and 1000 racks are available for pre-booking, and the construction project can be adapted by expanding up to 50 MW.

Delska's growth plans include building a new data center in Lithuania, and additional players joining the group soon to build a strong regional data center and network ecosystem. Several owned data centers in Riga and Vilnius and points of presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Stockholm ensure customers' business continuity with disaster recovery solutions.

Delska offers a comprehensive range of IT services – cloud, dedicated servers, security, network solutions, and managed services. "In addition to currently available virtual machine deployment on our self-service platform, built for SMBs, developers, and startups, this year we will implement instant bare metal service to simplify IT people's lives even further," emphasis A. Gailitis.

