Delta Force New First-Person Shooter from the Team Behind Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available

Free to Play PC Multiplayer Campaign Now Available on Steam; iOS, Android and Google Play Games on PC Launches Jan. 20; Black Hawk Down Campaign Follows Shortly After

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission launch! Team Jade today released their highly-anticipated multiplayer Open Beta for first-person tactical shooter Delta Force. Following a successful Steam Next Fest reception, where Delta Force was the 4th most wishlisted title and topped all three Steam Next Fest charts, Team Jade is excited to bring more expanded content such as new weapons and Operators, unique maps, engaging missions and more to the multiplayer campaign.



Watch the Black Hawk Down Teaser Now

"The entire team at Team Jade is proud to release our vision for Delta Force upon the world," said Shadow Guo, Game Director of Delta Force. "We're truly excited to jump in with gamers across the globe in this exciting new shooter, who we hope will have as much fun playing the game as we had making it."

Available at launch with Season Genesis, Delta Force will feature a diverse roster of multiplayer modes, a deep and customizable weapons arsenal, top notch graphics and more. An action-packed single-player/co-op campaign will be arriving in January of 2025. Furthermore, Delta Force will be available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Google Play Games on PC January 20, 2025 with pre-registration begins today.

Get Delta Force Now

The PC Open Beta includes both multiplayer modes, including:

For more information about Delta Force visit our official website and YouTube channel, with additional updates found on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which will feature large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launches on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website, Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Players can now also pre-register on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Google Play Games on PC for the January 20, 2025 launch.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLim7pmoAZc