circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Denison Consulting and Newmeasures Join Forces to Advance the Future of Employee Listening and Organizational Performance

12 gennaio 2026 | 14.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denison Consulting and Newmeasures announced that they have joined forces to advance the future of employee listening and organizational performance.

Effective January 1, 2026, Denison Consulting and Newmeasures combined through a legal merger under the company name Denison Consulting, Inc. Newmeasures now operates as a Denison Consulting practice, delivering employee listening expertise as part of Denison's integrated organizational performance offerings. Together, the firms are building a company that blends complementary strengths to connect employee voice to measurable business performance improvement.

Strategic Rationale and Client Impact

For more than two decades, both organizations have helped leaders strengthen culture, leadership, and performance. Since 1998, thousands of leaders have relied on the Denison Organizational Health Model to diagnose cultural strengths and weaknesses linked to business outcomes. The model is backed by more than 500 million data points gathered from over five million employees across 10,000 client organizations.

Over the same period, Newmeasures has partnered with hundreds of organizations to implement employee feedback programs that foster open communication, engagement, and continuous improvement.

The combined organization brings together Denison's organizational health research and experience, benchmarks, and predictive analytics with Newmeasures' expertise in strategic listening program design and implementation. The result is a fully integrated system for improving organizational performance through the voice of employees.

Leadership Commentary

"By joining forces with Newmeasures, Denison Consulting is taking a major step toward our vision of transforming what employees know into a reliable engine of sustainable business performance," said Gerard Brossard, CEO of Denison Consulting. "Together, we help leaders make confident decisions in complex environments and offer an end-to-end system that connects insight, action, and accountability."

"Newmeasures has always believed that compelling and differentiating employee experiences result in better business performance," said Lee Stroud, past President of Newmeasures and now President of Denison Consulting. "Combining our employee listening expertise with Denison's depth of research and analytics will help clients move from survey scores to predictive insights and practical actions that measurably improve organizational performance."

About Denison Consulting

Denison Consulting helps organizations achieve sustainable success by strengthening culture, leadership, and organizational health. Through research-based diagnostics, predictive analytics, and advisory support, Denison Consulting enables leaders to translate employee insights into focused action that drives performance outcomes.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857785/DENISON_CONSULTING_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/denison-consulting-and-newmeasures-join-forces-to-advance-the-future-of-employee-listening-and-organizational-performance-302657626.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee
News to go
Agroalimentare, nel 2025 export verso record di 73 miliardi
Funerali di Aba, lungo applauso e palloncini bianchi: in migliaia per l'ultimo saluto
Maltempo in Sicilia, danni ciclone Harry nel Messinese - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
News to go
Bonus mobili 2026, detrazioni e agevolazioni
News to go
Milano-Cortina, scatta il maxi piano sicurezza
Giammetti: “Valentino era molto religioso, preghiera commovente” - Video
Valentino, commozione e fiori bianchi alla camera ardente - Videonews della nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza