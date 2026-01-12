Denison Consulting and Newmeasures Join Forces to Advance the Future of Employee Listening and Organizational Performance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denison Consulting and Newmeasures announced that they have joined forces to advance the future of employee listening and organizational performance.

Effective January 1, 2026, Denison Consulting and Newmeasures combined through a legal merger under the company name Denison Consulting, Inc. Newmeasures now operates as a Denison Consulting practice, delivering employee listening expertise as part of Denison's integrated organizational performance offerings. Together, the firms are building a company that blends complementary strengths to connect employee voice to measurable business performance improvement.

Strategic Rationale and Client Impact

For more than two decades, both organizations have helped leaders strengthen culture, leadership, and performance. Since 1998, thousands of leaders have relied on the Denison Organizational Health Model to diagnose cultural strengths and weaknesses linked to business outcomes. The model is backed by more than 500 million data points gathered from over five million employees across 10,000 client organizations.

Over the same period, Newmeasures has partnered with hundreds of organizations to implement employee feedback programs that foster open communication, engagement, and continuous improvement.

The combined organization brings together Denison's organizational health research and experience, benchmarks, and predictive analytics with Newmeasures' expertise in strategic listening program design and implementation. The result is a fully integrated system for improving organizational performance through the voice of employees.

Leadership Commentary

"By joining forces with Newmeasures, Denison Consulting is taking a major step toward our vision of transforming what employees know into a reliable engine of sustainable business performance," said Gerard Brossard, CEO of Denison Consulting. "Together, we help leaders make confident decisions in complex environments and offer an end-to-end system that connects insight, action, and accountability."

"Newmeasures has always believed that compelling and differentiating employee experiences result in better business performance," said Lee Stroud, past President of Newmeasures and now President of Denison Consulting. "Combining our employee listening expertise with Denison's depth of research and analytics will help clients move from survey scores to predictive insights and practical actions that measurably improve organizational performance."

About Denison Consulting

Denison Consulting helps organizations achieve sustainable success by strengthening culture, leadership, and organizational health. Through research-based diagnostics, predictive analytics, and advisory support, Denison Consulting enables leaders to translate employee insights into focused action that drives performance outcomes.

