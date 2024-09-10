Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Desay Battery Highlights Advanced Energy Solutions at RE+ 2024

10 settembre 2024 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, proudly presents its latest innovations at the RE+ 2024, the largest clean energy event in North America held between September 9-12.

In the shift towards green energy, every detail matters. Desay Battery provides professional and reliable solutions to enhance efficiency and safety in energy storage projects. In June, Desay Battery launched the Active Safety Energy Storage Cell and System. This innovative system employs advanced sensors to monitor the pressure of each cell in real-time, analyzing battery health, predicting cell life accurately, and issuing early warnings of potential failures. By identifying and mitigating risks early at the single-cell level, the system enables prompt anomaly response, aiding users in making swift, informed maintenance decisions for long-term battery stability.

The exhibition showcases several high-quality, reliable products that have also been used in various projects, underscoring their dependability. The 314Ah LFP Cell offers a standard cycle life of up to 12,000 cycles at 25 degrees Celsius, providing high energy density and enhancing the economic benefits and longevity of energy storage systems. Additionally, Desay Battery presented its 100Ah and 280Ah LFP Cells. All three battery types have passed rigorous international certification tests, including GB/T36276, UL1973, IEC62619, UN38.3, RoHS, and UL9540A.

The exhibited 68Ah and 200Ah Sodium Cells offer high specific capacity and are well-suited for high altitude, low temperature, and FM energy storage scenarios, demonstrating Desay Battery's technological innovation.

Desay Battery's commercial and industrial energy storage cabinets, including the 215kWh and 344kWh C&l Outdoor Cabinets and the plug-in frame home energy storage, are versatile solutions for various applications such as distributed power generation, micro-grid energy storage, electric vehicle charging and storage, urban energy storage, and C&l energy storage stations. The plug-in frame cabinet offers 30kWh, 50kWh, and 100kWh capacities, allowing flexible configurations to meet diverse customer needs and simplifying installation and disassembly.

Desay Battery has also spotlighted its 5MWh Utility ESS, which features high integration, high efficiency, and high safety. Its AB box design saves 43% of floor space, with the 20-foot standard container design meeting global maritime shipping standards.

At RE+ 2024, Desay Battery discusses industry trends and explores cooperative opportunities with global partners. Visit booth NORTH HALL 200#93010 to discover the company's technical expertise and R&D capabilities.

For business inquiries, please contact info_ess@desay.com

For more information, please visit http://desayest.com/eindex.html.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501302/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-battery-highlights-advanced-energy-solutions-at-re-2024-302243542.html

