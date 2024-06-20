Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Giugno 2024
13:39
Desay Battery Showcases Cutting-Edge Energy Solutions at Smarter E Europe 2024 in Germany

20 giugno 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Germany, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a leading global provider of comprehensive energy storage solutions, proudly presents its latest innovations at the Smarter E Europe 2024 in Munich between June 19-21. The company showcases various products and solutions, including its proprietary energy storage cells, commercial and industrial storage solutions, residential energy storage systems, and Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Data Center Products, alongside its clean energy solutions. This exhibition highlights Desay Battery's commitment to technological research and development, innovation, and the exploration of the endless possibilities within the energy storage sector. 

 

The exhibition features several high-quality and reliable products, including Desay Battery's newly launched 314Ah Li-ion battery, which greatly improves the economic efficiency and lifespan of energy storage systems that incorporate it. In addition, Desay Battery also exhibits the 100Ah Li-ion battery and 280Ah Li-ion battery. These products have passed multiple international and rigorous certification tests, such as GB/T36276, UL1973, IEC62619, UN38.3, RoHS, and UL9540A. They have also been utilized in various projects, demonstrating their quality and reliability.

Desay Battery also spotlights two key products in its sodium-ion battery lineup: the 68Ah Sodium-ion batteries and 200Ah Sodium-ion batteries. These batteries offer a high energy density advantage, making them more suitable for challenging environments such as high altitudes, low temperatures, and frequency regulation storage applications than their lithium counterparts.

During the event, the company also showcases its commercial and industrial energy storage cabinets, including the 215kWh and 344kWh C&l Outdoor Cabinets, as well as the plug-in frame energy storage cabinet. Each is equipped with an intelligent energy management system for real-time battery status monitoring, ensuring efficient and reliable energy storage solutions for businesses.

Another highlight of Desay Battery's presentation is the 5MWh Utility ESS, which boasts high integration, efficiency, and safety. The overall energy density has been increased by over 45%, with operational efficiency improved by 18%. The innovative AB box design reduces the required footprint by 43% while maintaining the design of a standard 20-foot shipping container to meet global maritime shipping standards.

At the Smarter E Europe 2024, Desay Battery not only showcases its technical research and development capabilities and technological innovation but also demonstrates the vast potential for Desay Battery's products in energy storage applications, reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions for a cleaner future.

For more information, please visit http://www.desayest.com/eindex.html 

CONTACT: Clarisse, wangchen_dc@desay.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442948/Desay_Battery_Products_Series.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442949/The_Exhibition_Scene.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/desay-battery-showcases-cutting-edge-energy-solutions-at-smarter-e-europe-2024-in-germany-302177001.html

in Evidenza