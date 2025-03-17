Digital economy focus of China-EU cooperation: forum

BEIJING, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

The 2025 Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC)'s International Cooperation Forum series was held in Barcelona, Spain, on March 4.

Themed "Integration, Innovation, Win-Win: Co-creating a New Blueprint for the China-Europe Digital Economy," the Digital Economy Cooperation Forum was hosted by the GDEC Organizing Committee, and organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology (BMBEIT).

The event attracted more than 150 government representatives, corporate executives, industry association leaders from China, Spain and other European countries, and more than 60 overseas companies and institutions participated in it.

Jiang Guangzhi, the BMBEIT chief, delivered an opening speech in the form of digital human. In his address, Jiang said that the capital city of China, as a pioneer in the global digital economy, actively implements the national digital economy development strategy, and Barcelona, as the core hub of the European digital economy, has obvious advantages in science and technology industry clusters. The two cities have broad prospects for cooperation in the field of digital economy.

On the sidelines of the forum, BMBEIT also held a business and investment promotion activity called "Night of Beijing" in the Spanish city.

Relevant persons in charge of the BMBEIT promoted Beijing's leading digital technology solutions in key digital economy industries such as autonomous driving, smart logistics, smart home, digital healthcare, and value-added telecommunications, combining core technologies, application scenarios, international promotion, and effectiveness cases.

Additionally, Lu Yiji, Chairman of the China-Europe Digital Association, Ignasi Castelló, Chief Purchasing Officer of FICOSA International Spain, Li Kang, Senior Vice President of China Telecom International, and Zhang Genxue, General Manager of Beijing Digital Economy Enterprises Overseas Innovation Service Base, each presented the current state and trends of digital economy development from different perspectives, providing valuable experiences and insights for enterprises and institutions.

The GDEC has been successfully held for four sessions since 2021. It is committed to promoting more comprehensive international cooperation in the digital economy industry and promoting the friendly and sustainable development of the global digital ecology. The 2025 GDEC will be held in Beijing in July.

Digital economy focus of China-EU cooperation: forumhttp://www.china.org.cn/business/2025-03/06/content_117750616.htm