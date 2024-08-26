Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Discover Macao: Win Exclusive Tours with "Experience Macao Limited Edition" Online Quiz Game

26 agosto 2024 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Explore Macao's unique charm from today

MACAU, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced Experience Macao Limited Edition interactive online quiz today at 11 AM Beijing time during a press conference. This initiative invites travelers, who meets the event's requirements, to participate in a quiz for a chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. These prizes offer winners a unique opportunity to explore Macao and immerse themselves in the city's diverse cultural attractions. MGTO has worked closely with six integrated resorts and event sponsors Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of MGTO, said, "Whether you're already an expert of Macao or just starting to explore the charms of our city, this game is designed for you. Everyone is welcomed to uncover the wonders of Macao."

MIYEON, a member of a popular Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, will release a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey in Macao. As she visits different landmarks, her music will capture the spirit of the city, sharing its vibrant energy with her  audience. Through her lens, fans and visitors alike will get a fresh glimpse of what makes Macao a truly unique destination.

Embark on an Exploration of Macao

The "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign will take place from August 26 to October 17, 2024, and is divided into three stages:

Participants can visit the campaign website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, and follow @visitmacao on Instagram to receive hints and updates throughout the event.

To participate, visitors need to answer questions about Macao. Those who answer all three questions correctly will be entered for a chance to win one of the 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prizes, including air tickets to Macao and accommodation, trips to six world-renowned resorts, world heritage site exploration, intangible cultural experiences, Michelin-starred restaurants, and exciting adventure activities.

Additionally, the 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize winners can share their Macao experiences on social media with the official hashtag #MacaoLimitedEdition and on the official Macao Tourism Office account. The lucky winner with the most likes will win the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Visitors are also invited to participate in games and co-create music videos with influencers worldwide, inspired by the city and the theme song.

Join the excitement by visiting the Experience Macao Limited Edition website, Macao Government Tourism Office's official Instagram page, and Facebook, for the latest updates and chances to win unforgettable experiences.

About Macao Government Tourism Office

The Macao Government Tourism Office is the official agency responsible for promoting Macao as a premier travel destination. MGTO is dedicated to enhancing the city's tourism industry by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, vibrant entertainment, and diverse culinary scene.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488232/KV_5_27M.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-macao-win-exclusive-tours-with-experience-macao-limited-edition-online-quiz-game-302229418.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Altro Macao Limited Edition Discover Macao Macao Win Exclusive Tours
Vedi anche
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza