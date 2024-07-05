Discovery launches documentary series Being Digi-Sapiens exploring the changing relationship between humans and technology

Travelling across Europe, the series reveals the personal, societal and environmental benefits of digitalization

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first episode of the three-part documentary series "Being Digi-Sapiens" was released today by Warner Bros. Discovery. It features the Swedish inventor, roboticist and YouTuber Simone Giertz as she travels across Europe to see how technology is transforming our daily lives. The series was made with support from Huawei and features a broad range of digital innovations, reaching far beyond the brand's own products.

The first episode, "Connecting with Ourselves" explores digital technology's impact on our homes, health and hospitals. After kicking things off in a tech-enhanced fiber-connected home in Bonn, claiming to have one of the "fastest internet connections in Germany", Simone heads to a state-of-the-art sports and health lab to see first-hand how both professional and amateur athletes are benefiting from cutting-edge data collection. Finally, Simone visits Barcelona's historical Hospital de la Santa Creu I Sant Pau to get a crash course in how the latest technologies are being harnessed to help patients more effectively.

Warner Bros. Discovery Greater China and South East Asia's Vice President and Head of Content & Products, Vikram Channa, said "The idea of becoming 'Digi-Sapiens' represents the next step in our evolution, where digital technology enhances our natural abilities and expands what we can achieve. The documentary aims to inspire viewers to see the potential in embracing technology thoughtfully and creatively. It's about highlighting how technology can improve our lives, solve real-world problems, and open up new opportunities."

In the coming two episodes, Simone will crisscross more European countries to discover how technology is helping us connect with our communities and our environment.

Smart home in Bonn, GermanyHuawei's Fiber-to-The-Room (FTTR) Demo House in Bonn allows visitors to experience what life feels like in a world where networks respond at light speed at all times, no matter how much data is being transmitted or where in a building we stand. Simone uses the opportunity to set up an array of video calls with herself. But her experiment is suddenly interrupted by a digital poltergeist…

Wearable health and fitness tech, in Helsinki, FinlandElite athletes rely heavily on technology to precisely measure and optimize their performance. The results are improved strides and endurance for runners, more efficient swimming strokes, and more balanced weight bearing on both legs while skiing. But it's not only top athletes who can benefit. At Huawei's state-of-the-art lab in Helsinki, Simone discovers that her biological age, according to wearable data, is younger than her age in calendar years. She also tries out running at full speed on a treadmill to find out her lungs' maximum capacity.

Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, SpainSant Pau may be old, but it's certainly not obsolete. The latest technologies implemented by the hospital help improve treatment for patients. As Simone tours Sant Pau's Dimension Lab to discover VR applications in medicine, a doctor hands her an exact replica of a human heart made on a 3D printer. Simone had no idea it was so big…

Since 2020, Huawei has been Sant Pau's leading strategic partner in state-of-the-art storage systems. Huawei supplied Sant Pau with an all-flash storage solution providing medical staff near-instant access to patient data when needed. The solution features the latest backup, recovery, and anti-ransomware technologies ensuring the highest levels of patient data protection.

