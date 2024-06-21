Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 16:23
DMEGC Solar awarded EUPD Research Top Brand PV Modules Sweden 2024

21 giugno 2024 | 16.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DONGYANG, China, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, at Intersolar 2024 held in Munich, DMEGC Solar was awarded the honor of " Top Brand PV Modules Sweden 2024 " from EUPD Research. The honor speaks a lot about DMEGC's leading brand awareness and distribution network among installers in the regional market and stands as a testament to its products, operations and services across Europe.

EUPD Research is a global PV research and certification organization, well known for its rigorous attitude in the industry. "Top PV Brands" is based on EUPD Research's long-term market research data and evaluation model, extensive research on professional installers and distributors, and analysis from multiple dimensions such as the brand influence, recommendation level and distribution in the market.

DMEGC Solar has long been appreciated by the PV industry and global financial institutions for its excellent product reliability, sustainability and bankability. Up to now, it has been awarded the "Top PV Brand" by EUPD Research for seven consecutive years. The company was also awarded Kiwa PVEL PV Module Top Performer at Intersolar on June 19.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2445048/DMEGC_Solar_awarded_EUPD_Research_Top_Brand_PV_Modules_Sweden.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-awarded-eupd-research-top-brand-pv-modules-sweden-2024-302179099.html

