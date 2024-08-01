Cerca nel sito
 
DMEGC Solar Infinity RT series modules make the Top Module List

DONGYANG, China, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar Infinity RT series modules make to the top in the TOPCon module technology category in TaiyangNews - All About Solar July 2024 Top Modules list, ranking 6th among all modules, up from 10th last month.

The achievement is acquired thanks to high-efficiency PV cells, high-transparency glass and new filming technology. The 615W power and 22.8% efficiency have become the mainstream mass production performance for the bifacial N-type module G12RT-B66HSW. The maximum power and efficiency of this model reached an astonishing 635W and 23.5%.

The core highlight of the G12RT-B66HSW module is its use of industry-leading high-efficiency cell technology. Through continuous research and development and optimization, DMEGC has successfully achieved a significant improvement in the efficiency of mass-produced cells and reached industry-leading levels. Behind this achievement is DMEGC's ultimate pursuit and precise control of the cell manufacturing process. From material selection to production process, every link has been carefully designed and rigorously tested to ensure the excellence of the cell's conversion efficiency.

At the same time, G12RT-B66HSW module is also equipped with two innovative elements: high-transparency glass and silver film, which further improves the overall performance of the module. High-transmittance glass, with its excellent light transmission performance, minimizes the loss of light during transmission, allowing more sunlight to penetrate the surface and directly hit the cells, thereby effectively improving the light absorption efficiency and power generation of the modules. The silver film technology is another innovative move by DMEGC in module design. Compared with traditional grid glass, the silver film has a higher reflectivity and can more effectively redirect the light energy reflected in the gaps between the cells to the front of the cells, achieving secondary utilization of light energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473531/DMEGC_Solar_Infinity_RT_series_modules_Top_Module_List.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dmegc-solar-infinity-rt-series-modules-make-the-top-module-list-302212165.html

