Venerdì 15 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:58
comunicato stampa

Doo Group Strengthens Global Reach with CySEC License for Doo Financial

15 novembre 2024 | 09.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus , Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Group is proud to announce that Doo Financial, one of its brands, has been awarded a new license by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This achievement strengthens Doo Group's commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for its clients globally.

Expanding Regulatory Reach

The addition of the CySEC license highlights Doo Group's extensive regulatory framework, which already spans across multiple financial jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. This strategic milestone reflects Doo Group's dedication to ensuring compliance with international regulatory standards and prioritizing client security. As a European Supervisory Authority, CySEC offers a robust regulatory environment and is expected to enhance client confidence. For Doo Group, this new regulatory milestone reinforces its reputation as a trusted, reliable financial services provider.

"Acquiring the new license from CySEC is a significant milestone for Doo Financial, marking a key step in our ongoing growth and strategic expansion. This achievement not only reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory excellence but also solidifies our position as a trusted, reliable financial institution within Europe. By aligning with CySEC's rigorous requirements, we are better positioned to offer enhanced services to our clients, foster greater transparency, and ensure long-term stability in an increasingly complex and dynamic financial landscape." Costas Kappai, Doo Financial EU

Strengthening Client Confidence

Doo Financial EU, the European branch of Doo Financial, is now positioned to serve clients across Europe under the guidelines of a European Supervisory Authority. European clients will benefit from CySEC's regulatory protections, including client fund safety and transparent business practices, ensuring a secure and trustworthy trading experience. This development allows Doo Financial EU to offer its suite of financial services and trading products to a wider audience, backed by the credibility and oversight of CySEC.

By expanding its regulatory reach, Doo Group continues to strengthen its position in the global financial market, enabling clients to trade with confidence. The CySEC license is another step toward achieving Doo Group's vision of becoming a leader in financial services.

About Doo Group

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, Doo Group is an international financial services provider with a focus on FinTech. With operations across 10 major business lines—including Brokerage, Wealth Management, Payments, and Digital Marketing—we are dedicated to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that empower our clients to explore a better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557948/Doo_Group_Strengthens_Global_Reach_with_CySEC_License_for_Doo_Financial.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/doo-group-strengthens-global-reach-with-cysec-license-for-doo-financial-302306893.html

