Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Dr. Kaveh Kahen, Appointed President at Phenomenex

01 febbraio 2024 | 17.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacturing of advanced separation science and technologies, proudly announces Dr. Kaveh Kahen's appointment as the company's President.

Dr. Kahen returns to the Danaher Life Sciences platform with a wealth of experience. He began his career at SCIEX and was responsible for designing and developing novel technologies and instruments. He then went on to take on various leadership roles at PerkinElmer.

Most recently, Dr. Kahen served as CEO at Advion Interchim Scientific. During his tenure, he successfully led the integration of US and European entities, resulting in consecutive years of above-market growth. Kaveh is renowned for driving profitable growth in the highly competitive life sciences, analytical testing, and lab equipment markets.

Expressing his commitment, Dr. Kahen remarked, "I am honored to join a company revered for its innovation, dedication, and excellence in the world of chromatography and analytical sciences.

As President, I can reaffirm that our focus remains steadfast on delivering groundbreaking solutions and unmatched service to our partners and customers in the life sciences sector."

Dr. Kahen holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from The George Washington University. He succeeds Matt Turner, who has decided to explore other opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.phenomenex.com and follow the company's blog at www.scienceunfiltered.com

About Phenomenex Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories. From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being. Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation.

Let's connect: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331803/Phenomenex_Dr_Kaveh_Kahen_headshot.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157889/4523664/PhenomenexLogo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-kaveh-kahen-appointed-president-at-phenomenex-302050057.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza appointment as Appointed President at Phenomenex as search
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"
News to go
Lugansk, sale a 28 numero vittime bombardamento panificio
News to go
Bonus mamme, la circolare Inps
News to go
Domenica al museo domani 4 febbraio
News to go
Crosetto: "All'Italia comando tattico missione Ue Aspides in Mar Rosso"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza