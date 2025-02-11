circle x black
Martedì 11 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:15
Dr Massimo Cristofanilli, MD Joins Datar Cancer Genetics as Strategic Advisor

11 febbraio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and LONDON and MUNICH and NEW DELHI, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG), a global leader in non-invasive cancer diagnostics, announces Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli as Strategic Advisor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing early cancer detection and precision treatment. Dr. Cristofanilli, an expert in circulating tumor cells, biomarkers, and molecular profiling, will collaborate with DCG to develop innovative solutions for early and accurate cancer detection and treatment personalization.

A Visionary Leader in Cancer Research

Dr. Cristofanilli has an esteemed career with over 400 scientific publications on cancer biomarkers, liquid biopsy, and targeted therapies. He is a past President of the International Society of Liquid Biopsy (ISLB).

"It is my pleasure to take up this role," said Dr. Cristofanilli. "I look forward to collaborating with the DCG team to drive the development of next-generation cancer diagnostic tests that will form the backbone of transformative technologies to detect and treat cancer."

Enhancing Cancer Diagnostics and Precision Medicine

This collaboration will strengthen DCG's leadership in molecular and functional tumor profiling and liquid biopsies, particularly in circulating tumor cells (CTCs). Dr. Cristofanilli will work with DCG's research teams to expand biomarker-driven innovations for challenging cancers.

"Dr. Cristofanilli's expertise is invaluable to DCG's vision of pushing onco-diagnostics forward," said Dr. Darshana Patil, MD, Senior Director – Global Strategy and Medical Affairs, DCG. "His leadership will help refine strategies for next-generation, safer, and more reliable technologies," added Mr. Rajan Datar, Chairman and Managing Director, DCG.

About Datar Cancer Genetics

Datar Cancer Genetics is a global oncology research company developing non-invasive technologies for improved cancer detection, treatment, and management. The Company's state-of-the-art cancer research centres in the UK, and India are accredited by the relevant certification such as ISO, UKAS, ILAC, CAP and CLIA. The Company serves cancer patients and suspected cases in the UK, European Union, United States, GCC, and India.

About Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli

Dr. Cristofanilli is a board-certified medical oncologist specializing in molecular diagnostics, liquid biopsy, and drug development, with a focus on metastatic breast cancer. He is Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Scientific Director of the Englander Institute for Precision Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine. A pioneer in Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC), he founded the IBC International Consortium and has co-authored over 400 peer-reviewed publications.

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617395/Dr__Massimo_Cristofanilli_DCG.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602388/5147652/Datar_Cancer_Genetics_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dr-massimo-cristofanilli-md-joins-datar-cancer-genetics-as-strategic-advisor-302373243.html

