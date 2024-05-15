E&R New Plant Project at Taiwan Qiaotou Science Park

International equipment manufacturers service standard and enlarge capacity for future AI, HPC, High-speed communication demand.

KAOHSIUNG, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced laser and plasma equipment manufacturer E&R Technology (8027.TWO) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new plant at Taiwan Qiaotou Science Park on May 9, 2024. The event brought together E&R's top management and government officials to mark a new milestone.

The Qiaotou New Plant of E&R is expected to obtain its operating license in 2026 and will feature a more advanced manufacturing environment, higher-grade clean rooms, and enhanced environmental vibration control, emphasizing product quality and service standards of international equipment manufacturers. E&R's commitment to "Excellent & Reliable (E&R)" remains steadfast, highlighting the strength of "Made in Taiwan."

It is expected that E&R's Qiaotou New Plant, along with the Nantong Plant in mainland China (scheduled to open in July 2024), and the existing Yanchao Headquarters, will provide customers with greater production capacity to meet the future demand for equipment in AI, HPC high-speed computing, automotive electronics, third-generation semiconductors, glass substrate, and other industries.

Additionally, the construction of the new plant will adhere to smart and environmentally friendly practices, including solar panels and water recycling, reflecting E&R's dedication to sustainability and ESG principles. This project is expected to significantly contribute to Kaohsiung semiconductor industry growth, aligning with the 'Southern Semiconductor S Corridor' initiative promoted by Kaohsiung City Government and creating employment opportunities in the region.

About E&R—The Advanced Laser & Plasma Innovation Provider

E&R Engineering Corp., was established in 1994 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. With a 30-year dedication, E&R has forged a significant presence in the semiconductor industry. Their plasma and laser machines are deployed globally, serving world Tier-1 foundries and IDM companies alike, supported by a dedicated team of service engineers stationed worldwide to deliver prompt and robust service.

With the rising demand for AI and high-speed computing, E&R has independently developed optical modules that offer high-precision and high-output laser solutions. These solutions can effectively improve process yields and provide customers with the potential to develop more products. E&R also offers turnkey solutions for glass substrates and collaborates with international companies to develop processes, striving to achieve breakthroughs for the next generation of the semiconductor industry.

E&R Website: https://www.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413354/image_5029440_21582517.jpg