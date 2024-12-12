Cerca nel sito
 
E2IP's Edge AI Sensing Platform with Machine Vision. An ST Micro based Edge AI platform

12 dicembre 2024 | 02.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are excited to announce the launch of the E2IP Edge AI Sensing Platform (EAISP), our platform for developers, engineers, and early adopters eager to explore the next frontier of intelligent Edge AI computing. EAISP enables intelligence to be added to devices at the edge, unleashing the real power of smart devices. Powered by the ST Microelectronics AI MCU processor, the STM32N6, EAISP is designed to bring unparalleled AI-powered general sensing and machine vision capabilities to cross vertical applications on edge devices.

The Edge AI Sensing Platform combines high-performance machine vision with robust edge AI processing, delivering real-time insights and enabling smarter decision-making directly on the device. With its seamless integration of machine learning and support of AI algorithms, this platform is built to handle demanding applications in medical, security, industrial automation, smart cities, and more. The platform is designed for situations where time (low latency), efficiency (low power and reduced data transmissions), security (no transmission of sensing data) all matter; extremely compact and power-efficient to deploy, EAISP minimizes the data that needs to be stored and transmitted — enabling low-latency, real-time decision-making at the device level.

Key Features:

Why Early Adopters Should Take Notice:

"We are excited to deliver a platform that accelerates AI innovation at the Edge for general sensing and machine vision applications," said Eric St-Jacques, CEO at e2ip technologies. "EaiSP's combination of processing power, energy efficiency, and AI capabilities, along with support for development tools and services offers an unprecedented opportunity for early adopters to lead the way in smart, AI-powered solutions, by adding intelligence at the edge where sensors operate."

Availability:

Developed in partnership with Siana-Systems, the first version of the Edge AI Sensing Platform with Machine Vision will be available for purchase in January of 2025 and demonstrated at CES in the ST Pavillion.

Contact us to learn about our Early Adopter Program.

About E2IP TECHNOLOGIES

Smart Structural Surfaces and Devices. We create new possibilities through fundamental research in embedded system architectures, material sciences, printed electronics, and advanced manufacturing processes. Our Innovations reduce the eco footprint of the global electronics industry, add intelligence and simplify how we all interact with electronic systems in our everyday lives. E2IP is the HMI, IIoT and now Edge AI partner to global market leaders of the world's most demanding markets. For more information, visit our website www.e2ip.com 

About ST

At ST, we are over 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are committed to achieving our goal to become carbon neutral on scope 1 and 2 and partially scope 3 by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For more information please contact: Tracey Stevens, Product Manager, t.stevens@e2ip.com; Ilira Qamirani, Marketing Manager, i.qamirani@e2ip.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579201/E2IP_Technologies_E2IP_s_Edge_AI_Sensing_Platform_with_Machine_V.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/e2ips-edge-ai-sensing-platform-with-machine-vision-an-st-micro-based-edge-ai-platform-302329619.html

in Evidenza