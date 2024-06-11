EcoFlow Offers More On-the-Road Power for Adventurers with Launch of New Alternator Charger

Experience limitless outdoor adventures with the 'Drive & Charge, Plug In & Power' Solution

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, will expand its suite of On-the-Road Power Solutions with the launch of the new Alternator Charger — an industry-first providing travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with fast charging capabilities by harnessing their excess vehicle alternator energy.

Fast Charging on the Go: 1.3 Hours to Fully Charge 1kWh

With demand for accessible energy and off-grid comfort across the RV, overlanding and van life communities, there is a need for unrestricted access to electricity that isn't dependent on fixed power locations or gas generators.

Connecting directly to a vehicle's starter battery, the Alternator Charger installs easily and allows users to drive and re-charge simultaneously EcoFlow power stations, ensuring endless energy and providing home-like comfort for any adventure.

With an unprecedented 800W of power output and DC-to-DC charging, the Alternator Charger efficiently replenishes 1kWh worth of power in just 1.3 hours while in transit, 8 times faster than the 12V cigarette charger in the vehicle.

3-in-1 Charger, Jump Starter and Battery Maintainer

Beyond an 800W alternator charger, the EcoFlow Alternator Charger also serves as an emergency jump starter for vehicles and includes a built-in battery maintainer to enhance the longevity of the vehicle starter battery.

The Alternator Charger can back-feed the vehicle battery from a connected portable power station, allowing it to operate as a jump starter to prevent users from being stranded. Its battery maintainer also ensures the vehicle starter battery stays in peak condition consistently.

"In the past, RV and outdoor enthusiasts had to rely on campsite facilities or noisy, heavily polluting gas generators for power, often limiting their travel experience," said Craig Bilboe, EcoFlow's Head of UK & Ireland Business Development. "With EcoFlow's clean, quiet, and flexible 'Drive & Charge, Plug In & Power' solution, customers can easily store stable power while driving. As the summer holidays approach, we hope this solution will offer outdoor enthusiasts a more flexible, enriching, and limitless travel experience."

Price, Availability and Offers

The Alternator Charger is now available for purchase on the EcoFlow website and Amazon.com at an official price of €329/£329. From now until July 17th, EcoFlow will also be launching a summer promotion on both EcoFlow website and Amazon.com , allowing users to purchase several bundle products at discounted prices:

The summer promotion will also offer discounted prices on various EcoFlow products, including portable power stations, solar panels, and smart ecosystem devices. Customers can enjoy savings of up to €1300/£1200, making it more cost-effective to prepare for limitless summer outdoor adventure.

About EcoFlow:

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/eu.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432976/image_5016319_22687443.jpg