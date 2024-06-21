Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 14:52
comunicato stampa

Eenovance Showcases Comprehensive Product Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2024

21 giugno 2024 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19, 2024, Intersolar Europe 2024 kicked off in Munich, Germany, with Eenovance making a grand appearance, showcasing a comprehensive range of product solutions, including residential energy storage solutions, industrial and commercial energy storage products and solutions, as well as integrated industrial and commercial solutions.

At the exhibition, we unveiled two newly upgraded residential energy storage products, the MANA 5.12 Ultra and the Chakra 2.5-H Pro. The MANA 5.12 Ultra boasts flexible scalability, supporting up to 15 battery packs in parallel, with 100% DOD (Depth of Discharge), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cells, and 6000 charge-discharge cycles. The Chakra 2.5-H Pro features a 2.5kWh modular design, with each cluster capable of holding up to 10 battery packs and supporting up to 4 clusters in parallel. It offers intelligent maintenance, supporting remote monitoring and upgrades, and a plug-and-play installation process that eliminates the need for external wiring.

To cater to the diverse needs of customers, Eenovance presented two industrial and commercial energy storage products and technologies, the RT 5.12-H and the G-Power 5.11 MWh. These are suitable for various application scenarios such as photovoltaic and wind power energy storage, as well as energy storage power stations. The RT 5.12-H is a small-scale industrial and commercial energy storage high-voltage battery product with a 5.12kWh modular design. Each cluster can accommodate up to 12 battery packs, supporting up to 4 clusters in parallel. It offers one-touch switching, automatic ID allocation, and convenient fast-plug connectors for wiring. The G-Power series is Eenovance's new generation of string-based containerized energy storage system developed for power generation and grid-side energy storage applications. The system utilizes a 20-foot standard container, integrating batteries and string inverters (PCS). Each container offers 2.5MW/5MWh capacity, boasting deep integration, safety, reliability, and intelligent efficiency.

Europe is one of Eenovance's strategic markets, and we are committed to long-term development, contributing to the energy transition in Europe. We have established a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany, radiating our high-quality products and services to neighboring countries and regions, achieving long-term win-win outcomes with customers and partners.

Eenovance looks forward to exploring energy storage technology trends with global customers and partners in the future, supporting the development of global photovoltaic and energy storage, and jointly creating a better green energy future.

For more information, please contact:Mira LiPhone: +86-18312064809E-mail: limeizhen@eenovance.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444082/Eenovance_Energy.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eenovance-showcases-comprehensive-product-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2024-302179039.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
