EliTe Solar Inc. Appoints Arndt E. Lutz as New CEO

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar Inc., a global leading solar manufacturer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arndt E. Lutz as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. With over two decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, Mr. Lutz brings a wealth of solar photovoltaics (PV) expertise to EliTe Solar.

Mr. Lutz's extensive background includes key leadership roles and a proven track record in driving growth and innovation in the renewable energy industry. Most recently, he spent several years in leadership positions in the "green" hydrogen business, working for Nel Hydrogen and New Fortress Energy. He also held significant roles at REC Group and Scatec Solar, overseeing module sales in the United States and utility-scale project development and project sales activities.

As CEO of EliTe Solar Inc., Mr. Lutz will oversee the Company's initiatives in the United States, including an expansion into cell manufacturing, manage public relations, lead financing efforts, and support sales initiatives. In addition, he will support the Company's strategic expansion projects in the Middle East and Europe, including downstream project development activities in these regions.

"I am honored to join EliTe Solar and lead this highly dedicated team," said Mr. Lutz. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive EliTe Solar's mission of providing innovative and sustainable solar solutions to our customers."

Alex Chen, General Manager of EliTe Solar Inc., stated: "Arndt and I have worked together since 2016, and I have immense respect for his expertise and vision in the solar industry. His extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and sustainability at EliTe Solar."

EliTe Solar Inc. is dedicated to delivering robust, sustainable solar solutions to meet the growing demand for clean energy. Under Mr. Lutz's leadership, the company aims to expand its product offerings, enhance its manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen its position in the US and global solar market. EliTe Solar is committed to providing innovative and efficient solar energy systems for utility, commercial, and industrial clients.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Indonesia, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at elite-solar.com.