Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

EliTe Solar Inc. Appoints Frank Faller as New Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

02 ottobre 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar Inc., a leading global provider of photovoltaic modules and energy solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Frank Faller as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Faller joins EliTe Solar with over 30 years of expertise in the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, covering various areas, including research, manufacturing, sales, procurement, business development, management, and consultancy.

As CTO, Faller will oversee all aspects of technology development, focusing on advancing EliTe Solar's PV technology and driving innovation across the company's manufacturing operations. His responsibilities will include establishing a U.S. manufacturing facility, providing technical support for sales and service teams,  enhancing R&D efforts for product improvements.

Faller's extensive experience spans the entire PV value chain, with a focus on the upstream manufacturing of critical solar components such as wafers, cells, and modules. His insights into solar module quality, lifetime performance, and emerging storage technologies will help EliTe Solar maintain its position as a global leader in the solar industry.

"I'm excited to join EliTe Solar at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Frank Faller, CTO of EliTe Solar Inc. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the company's technological capabilities and to drive the development of world-class solar solutions that will power a sustainable future."

Faller's academic credentials include a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Freiburg, in collaboration with the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) in Freiburg, Germany. Before transitioning into the solar industry, Faller conducted research in elementary particle physics, spending time at Fermilab near Chicago and CERN in Switzerland.

"Frank Faller's wealth of knowledge and leadership experience will play a vital role in guiding EliTe Solar's technological strategy and innovation in the future. His leadership will ensure that EliTe Solar remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering robust solutions for the global energy transition," said Arndt Lutz, CEO of EliTe Solar.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore, with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Egypt, and upcoming operations in the USA, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at  elite-solar.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elite-solar-inc-appoints-frank-faller-as-new-chief-technology-officer-cto-302264807.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza as new Chief Technology Officer business development Company's new Chief Technology Officer fornitore d'accesso
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza