EliTe Solar Inc. Appoints Frank Faller as New Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EliTe Solar Inc., a leading global provider of photovoltaic modules and energy solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Frank Faller as the Company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Faller joins EliTe Solar with over 30 years of expertise in the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry, covering various areas, including research, manufacturing, sales, procurement, business development, management, and consultancy.

As CTO, Faller will oversee all aspects of technology development, focusing on advancing EliTe Solar's PV technology and driving innovation across the company's manufacturing operations. His responsibilities will include establishing a U.S. manufacturing facility, providing technical support for sales and service teams, enhancing R&D efforts for product improvements.

Faller's extensive experience spans the entire PV value chain, with a focus on the upstream manufacturing of critical solar components such as wafers, cells, and modules. His insights into solar module quality, lifetime performance, and emerging storage technologies will help EliTe Solar maintain its position as a global leader in the solar industry.

"I'm excited to join EliTe Solar at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Frank Faller, CTO of EliTe Solar Inc. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the company's technological capabilities and to drive the development of world-class solar solutions that will power a sustainable future."

Faller's academic credentials include a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Freiburg, in collaboration with the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy (ISE) in Freiburg, Germany. Before transitioning into the solar industry, Faller conducted research in elementary particle physics, spending time at Fermilab near Chicago and CERN in Switzerland.

"Frank Faller's wealth of knowledge and leadership experience will play a vital role in guiding EliTe Solar's technological strategy and innovation in the future. His leadership will ensure that EliTe Solar remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering robust solutions for the global energy transition," said Arndt Lutz, CEO of EliTe Solar.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore, with manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Egypt, and upcoming operations in the USA, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at elite-solar.com.