Emmes Group partners with Miimansa AI to accelerate adoption of Generative AI in clinical research

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes Group, a leading specialty tech-enabled global contract research organization (CRO), today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Miimansa AI. A critical pillar of the partnership, aimed at revolutionizing clinical research at Emmes, is the acquisition of Miimansa's Clinical Entity Modeling tools based on advanced large language modeling (LLM) techniques and generative AI.

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to transform all aspects of healthcare including clinical research. Emmes Group is rapidly maturing its technology platform, Veridix AI, and Miimansa's Clinical Entity Modeling technology will serve as a critical building block to accelerate the development of state-of-the-art automated text processing solutions tailored for clinical research.

The partnership will focus on creating capabilities for quickly and accurately processing vast amounts of clinical data and enabling text to text transformations such as protocol authoring and medical writing, reducing the time and cost associated with manual data handling and analysis.

"We are excited to partner with Miimansa AI to bring cutting-edge AI technology to the forefront of clinical research," said Sastry Chilukuri, CEO of Emmes Group. "The clinical entity modeling tools acquired through our partnership will accelerate development and adoption of Emmes Groups' Gen AI platform, named Concord, to drive faster, better and more efficient clinical trials."

Dr. Vibhu Agarwal, founder and CEO of Miimansa AI, added, "Teaming up with Emmes Group is a significant milestone for us. Their expertise and comprehensive clinical trial data offer a unique opportunity to apply our advanced AI techniques in real-world settings. Together, we aim to transform the landscape of clinical research, making it faster, more affordable, and ultimately more successful in delivering safe and effective treatments."

About Emmes Group:Emmes Group is a privately held contract research organization (CRO), wholly owned by New Mountain Capital (https://www.newmountaincapital.com). Emmes Group was founded as Emmes more than 47 years ago, becoming one of the primary clinical research providers to the US government before expanding into public-private partnerships and commercial biopharma. Emmes Group has built industry leading capabilities in cell and gene therapy, vaccines and infectious diseases, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience. Today, the company is transforming the future of clinical research, by creating the industry's first native digital and AI based CRO optimized to deliver programs faster, better, and more efficiently. Where human intelligence meets artificial intelligence.

About Miimansa AIMiimansa AI is a health tech startup at the forefront of AI and machine learning applications in life sciences and healthcare. The company is led by former faculty and alumni from IIT Kanpur and Stanford University. Specializing in clinical data management and biomedical research, Miimansa AI develops innovative solutions that leverage large language models to automate and enhance various aspects of clinical research.

