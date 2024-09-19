Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ENGWE Celebrates Car-Free Day with Big Discounts: Up to €600 Off on Popular E-Bikes

19 settembre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the global Car-Free Day initiative and to promote eco-friendly transportation, ENGWE, a leading fat e-bike brand committed to sustainability, is launching a special promotion. ENGWE's mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip. This Car-Free Day promotion underscores the brand's commitment to sustainable, efficient transport solutions and its dedication to encouraging more eco-conscious mobility.

Limited-Time Promotion: Up to €600 Off ENGWE's Latest E-Bikes

From September 16 to 30, ENGWE is offering up to €600 off its range of e-bikes. This special Car-Free Day promotion includes the highly popular P275 Pro and P20 models, both recognized for their exceptional performance and value. During this limited-time offer, you can enjoy a €600 discount on the P275 Pro and €400 off the P20.

P275 Pro commuter bike: Redefining Urban Commuting

As ENGWE's top release this year, the P275 Pro electric bike is a game-changer for urban commuters, offering an exceptional balance of performance, range, and affordability.

P20: Compact, Portable, and Versatile

Join ENGWE's Green Movement

This Car-Free Day, ENGWE invites you to embrace greener travel with their limited-time promotion. Now is the perfect time to switch to an e-bike and contribute to a more sustainable future—one ride at a time.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2505719/ENGWE_car_free_day_promotion_600.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451406/ENGWE_logo_03_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-celebrates-car-free-day-with-big-discounts-up-to-600-off-on-popular-e-bikes-302251773.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This Car Free Day short trip campagna promozionale promotion
Vedi anche
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza