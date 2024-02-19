Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Febbraio 2024
ENGWE unveils the P275 Pro and P275 ST, unprecedented urban e-bikes with a superb range of 260 km, priced under $2000

19 febbraio 2024 | 11.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, the pioneering 9-year-old electric bicycle brand, introduces its latest innovations – the P275 Pro and P275 ST ebikes. Committed to revolutionizing short trips, these urban e-bikes deliver an unparalleled commuting experience, combining exceptional range, comfort, and style.

Limited-Time Promotion: February 19 - March 17

Register now for a chance to be among the fortunate 100 receiving complimentary gifts, including 5 pcs of either ENGWE P275 Pro or P275 ST. Take advantage of the early bird pricing, offering a special €300 discount off the original price.

Unmatched Range: ENGWE P275 up to 260 km

Setting a new standard in urban commuting, the ENGWE P275 Pro and P275 ST cover up to 260 kilometers on a single charge, maintaining a price below €2000. Charge once a week for a hassle-free daily commute in ECO mode on flat terrain.

Maintenance-Free Gates Carbon Drive Belt

The ENGWEP275 Pro ebike features a worry-free Gates Carbon Drive belt, ensuring a quiet and smooth pedal drive while eliminating rust and grease issues associated with chains.

Efficient Torque Sensor Bafang Mid-Drive Motor and 3-Speed Automatic Gear Hub (GHA-3)

The ENGWE P275 Pro boasts an efficient 250W Bafang torque sensor mid-drive motor with 70Nm of torque, offering a natural cycling experience. Paired with a Bafang 3-Speed Automatic Gear Hub (GHA-3), the bike automatically adjusts gears based on pedal speed, simplifying the riding experience.

Powerful 19.2Ah Samsung Cells Lithium-Ion Battery

The ENGWE P275 Pro ebike features a lithium-ion battery with Samsung cells, providing an impressive range of up to 260 kilometers (161 miles) in Eco pedal-assist mode.

Tektro All-Weather Hydraulic Disc Brakes

Paired with the Bafang mid-drive motor, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes ensure effective starts and stops in all weather conditions, instilling confidence and safety.

Enhanced Comfort and Safety Features

Prioritizing rider comfort and safety, the ENGWE P275 Pro features a Selle Royal saddle and Air seatpost for a comfortable urban riding experience. Puncture-resistant and shock-absorbing tires, along with reflective rims, ensure a smooth and secure ride on diverse terrains. The TFT display and clear operation panel provide real-time information, while integrated front and detachable rear lights enhance visibility and safety.

Register now on ENGWE's official website to claim exclusive complimentary gifts and secure your spot in the ENGWE e-bike revolution!

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341756/ENGWE_P275_pro_P275_ST_ebike.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-unveils-the-p275-pro-and-p275-st-unprecedented-urban-e-bikes-with-a-superb-range-of-260-km-priced-under-2000-302064722.html

