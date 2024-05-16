Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:31
ENNOVI Achieves Prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating for Unprecedented Fourth Year

16 maggio 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Accolade aligns with  ENNOVI's mission to positively impact e the e-mobility industry

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, is proud to announce its continued recognition for outstanding sustainability performance by EcoVadis, the world's most reputable provider of business sustainability ratings. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and social responsibility, ENNOVI has once again secured the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it in the top 1% of over 130,000 companies assessed worldwide in 2023.

 

 

This year's accomplishment marks a significant milestone for ENNOVI, showcasing continuous improvement and a steadfast dedication to sustainability excellence since first achieving the Platinum rating in 2021. The company's success is attributed to its sustainability team, for identifying and addressing areas for enhancement, particularly in Procurement and Labor & Human Rights.

ENNOVI's strategic initiatives include further reductions in energy consumption, water use, waste generation, and greenhouse gas emissions, alongside intensified efforts in recycling and sustainable energy use. The company is also amplifying its focus on training and awareness programs to bolster environmental impacts, human rights, fair trade practices, and ethical business conduct.

"EcoVadis's relevance to the EV industry cannot be overstated, as it offers a transparent and evidence-based framework to evaluate and communicate a company's commitment to sustainability," says Nantha Chandran, Chief Sustainability Officer & VP Global Plating Operations, ENNOVI. " This continuous recognition not only reinforces our leadership position in sustainable practices within the e-mobility sector but also solidifies the trust and confidence of our customers, stakeholders, and the broader community."

For more information about ENNOVI and its EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating, please visit: www.ennovi.com/sustainability.com.

About ENNOVI:

ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, is a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high-precision system solutions for electric vehicles. The company is fully dedicated to the mobility market with the agility to act at speed in realizing EV OEMs' needs, from product, process, and manufacturing, on a global level. ENNOVI is accelerating EV market customers' ideas and requirements through end-to-end competencies in battery platform, power and signal interconnect needs. Headquartered in Singapore, ENNOVI has more than 8,000 employees across 15 locations globally, where all its activities are socially responsible, with minimal environmental impact. ENNOVI. Electrify faster. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

Press Contacts:

ENNOVISelvan WilhelmSelvan.Wilhelm@ennovi.com 

Agency Contact:

Publitek USErin McMahonerin.mcmahon@publitek.com 

Publitek GermanyCarsten Ottecarsten.otte@publitek.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414013/EcoVadis.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236926/ENNOVI_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ennovi-achieves-prestigious-ecovadis-platinum-sustainability-rating-for-unprecedented-fourth-year-302146797.html

in Evidenza