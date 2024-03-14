Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ENNOVI Introduces Automotive 10Gbps+ Ethernet Connector Solution

14 marzo 2024 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Featuring USCAR Interface based on validated Press-Fit Technology as a first customizable market solution

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, has introduced ENNOVI-Net today. This new customizable Automotive Ethernet connector solution, supporting 10Gbps operation, has unique properties that will be of major benefit to vehicle manufacturers and their Tier 1 supply partners.

 

The ENNOVI-Net connector designs have a standardized USCAR interface. However, what makes them different from existing products using this interface is that ENNOVI-Net has press-fit pins as opposed to through-board solder pins. This patent-pending innovation thereby completely avoids the need for soldering.

By having access to press-fit interconnects, automotive customers are presented with a far simpler and faster assembly process, with a much lower risk of errors occurring. As solder usage is eliminated, there are no problems caused by variations in the amount of solder paste applied (and the capacitance associated with this). In addition, the shortness and lower capacitance of press-fit pins, compared to through-board solder pins, means resonance is reduced. For both of the above reasons, greater signal integrity can be achieved. Additionally, a press-fit strategy supports manufacturing operations to be conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment in comparison to soldering processes creating solder fumes during assembly.

The ENNOVI-Net Automotive Ethernet connector design solution allows for customization to accommodate specific board- and connector interface positioning enabling integration into final applications. Consequently, based on ENNOVI's large offering of released press-fit pins to most of the largest automotive Tier 1 suppliers, their specific press-fit pins can be accommodated. A -40°C to +105°C operational temperature range is supported by ENNOVI-Net connectors, along with ≥ 25 mating cycle durability.

The automotive-grade ENNOVI interconnect is designed to be employed in numerous applications such as ADAS ECUs, Zone Controllers, Radar Housings, Sensor Housings, and HV Powertrain controllers.

According to Ralph Semmeling, Product Portfolio Director for Signal Interconnects at ENNOVI, "With ENNOVI's ENNOVI-Net, we are shaking up the Automotive Ethernet connectivity needs by supporting 10Gbps high-speed data operations and bringing a new value proposition to Tier 1 suppliers. By having access to a press-fit version of the commonly deployed USCAR interface type, the automotive industry will be able to make production workflows more efficient and curb operational expenses without compromising on performance or reliability."

For more information on the new ENNOVI-Net Automotive Ethernet connector series, please visit: https://ennovi.com/automotive-ethernet-connector.

 

About ENNOVI:ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, is a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high-precision system solutions for electric vehicles. The company is fully dedicated to the mobility market with the agility to act at speed in realizing EV OEMs' needs, from product, process, and manufacturing, on a global level. ENNOVI is accelerating EV market customers' ideas and requirements through end-to-end competencies in battery platform, power and signal interconnect needs. Headquartered in Singapore, ENNOVI has more than 10,000 employees across 15 sites globally, where all its activities are socially responsible, with minimal environmental impact. ENNOVI. Electrify faster. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

 

Press Contacts:ENNOVISelvan WilhelmSelvan.Wilhelm@ennovi.com

Agency Contact:Publitek USErin McMahonerin.mcmahon@publitek.com

Publitek GermanyCarsten Ottecarsten.otte@publitek.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362046/ENNOVI_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236926/4318236/ENNOVI_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ennovi-introduces-automotive-10gbps-ethernet-connector-solution-302088413.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza market solution market as ENNOVI Introduces Automotive 10Gbps
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza