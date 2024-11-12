Envoy Global and Smith Stone Walters Are Joining Forces

The combination further establishes Envoy Global's presence and service offering in the UK, while for clients of Smith Stone Walters, it will bring a welcome and dramatic expansion of their global footprint, U.S. immigration expertise and access to technology.

CHICAGO and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, the leading global corporate immigration services provider, today announced that it is joining forces with Smith Stone Walters, a distinguished global immigration practice based in London. The announcement cements Envoy Global's leadership in delivering best-in-class services and a better way for companies to manage their global immigration programs.

In addition to a significantly enhanced presence in the UK, Envoy Global will now add local operations in Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Mumbai to its already impressive global footprint, further positioning the company to capitalize on growth opportunities in Europe and Asia-Pacific. "The UK is a key market for us. Smith Stone Walters' strong market presence, illustrious brand and deep immigration expertise align with Envoy Global's vision for global expansion and our commitment to provide a better way for companies to manage global immigration," said Richard Burke, President and CEO at Envoy Global.

Established in 2001, Smith Stone Walters has long been regarded as a leading corporate immigration services provider. Founded by Gary Smith, David Hugkulstone, and James Walters, each of whom remains with the business today, the company has established an unparalleled reputation for excellent service, approachable expertise and immigration capability. A market leader in the UK, Smith Stone Walters also has offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Frankfurt.

"Envoy Global has an exceptional track record of innovation and customer success, and we are thrilled to be joining forces with them," said James Walters, Co-Founder and Director at Smith Stone Walters. "Together, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our clients, while expanding our global service capabilities."

"We are proud to be part of a team that shares our vision of making immigration easier and more accessible for businesses and individuals alike," said David Hugkulstone, Co-Founder and Director at Smith Stone Walters.

"Becoming part of Envoy Global uniquely positions us to deliver enhanced solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients," said Gary Smith, Co-Founder and Director at Smith Stone Walters. "Together, we will accelerate innovation in global mobility, ensuring seamless experiences for businesses and individuals navigating the complexities of immigration."

Envoy Global continues to make news with its global growth. The company acquired Sesam Immigration in the UAE in August of 2023 and recently expanded into France, Spain and the Netherlands.

"This is a milestone for us, and something that brings me a great deal of personal satisfaction," said Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy Global. "I have known and admired Smith Stone Walters for many years and am immensely proud that Gary, David and James have chosen Envoy Global as their partners for the next stage of the journey. We are committed both to nurturing the team they have created over more than 20 years, and to continuing to deliver top-notch immigration services to all our shared clients. I am so looking forward to working together with James, David and Gary and their talented team."

About Envoy Global

Envoy Global is the leading corporate immigration services provider committed to delivering a better way for companies to manage global immigration. With legal experts in 180+ countries and more than 1,750 clients worldwide, they deliver the complete range of services required to manage immigration for a global workforce. From securing visas and work authorizations, to supporting business travelers and remote workers, to providing strategic guidance that keeps programs running efficiently and in compliance, their legal professionals take a holistic, proactive, compassionate approach. Envoy Global's technology platform was purpose-built by their in-house technology team to make immigration easier for mobility professionals and the global talent they depend on. Learn more at www.envoyglobal.com.

About Smith Stone Walters

Established in 2001, Smith Stone Walters has been a trusted partner for individuals and organizations seeking expert immigration services for over two decades. Founded by three former employees of the Home Office Immigration Service, Gary Smith, David Hugkulstone, and James Walters, the company has evolved into a leading provider of immigration solutions, serving hundreds of clients worldwide. With a global reach spanning four office locations, Smith Stone Walters prides itself on providing personalized guidance and tailored solutions to help individuals and organizations navigate the complexities of immigration law. Visit www.smithstonewalters.com for more information.