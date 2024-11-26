essential COSTA RICA recognized at the City Nation Place Awards in the category "Best Use of Data"

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nation Brand essentialCOSTA RICA reaffirms its international leadership and innovation by being recognized at the City Nation Place Awards with second place in the "Best Use of Data" category, for the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in building its Strategy 2035.

These awards, presented in London during the 10th edition of the City Nation Place Global forum, recognized the best branding and marketing practices of nation and city brands around the world from among more than 300 nominees. Strategy 2035 of essentialCOSTA RICA – the first in the world to use AI for data processing – is focused on positioning the actions that Costa Rica has taken for decades to mitigate climate change and support sustainability through the Natural Intelligence concept.

With this Strategy, the Costa Rican Nation Brand seeks to capitalize on the concrete actions that the country has implemented to enhance its international image and promote the implementation of plans to reinforce the country's leadership in these issues.

"This recognition reflects the impact of our initiatives and Costa Rica's commitment to projecting a model of sustainable, innovative development with excellence. We are proud that essentialCOSTA RICA, a brand with deep roots in our national identity is, once again, valued as an example to the world," said Adriana Acosta, Director of essentialCOSTA RICA.

The "Best Use of Data" category focused on nation brands' efforts in the strategic use of data and how destination branding and/or marketing strategies have been developed through insights; as well as methods of measuring the impact of brand initiatives and campaigns on international and resident perceptions.

essential COSTA RICA, together with Bloom Consulting, used four blocks of information to develop Strategy 2035: (a) previous Nation Brand perception studies such as digital identity and rankings; (b) strategic documents on Costa Rica such as decarbonization plans; (c) global reports on future trends, e.g. Sitra Megatrends 2023, OECD Economic Outlook, Global Trends 2030 and more than 10 additional reports; as well as (d) interviews with national stakeholders from various public and private sectors to learn about their perception of the country today and how they perceive Costa Rica in 10 years.

Artificial Intelligence generated projections of possible future media coverage, allowing the country to anticipate areas of opportunity to enhance Costa Rica's image and presence in strategic global markets, as well as to make more informed decisions.

"It is with great pride that we receive this recognition, which highlights how in Costa Rica we have used data intelligence to strengthen our global impact and project ourselves as a country that is moving forward with vision and purpose towards climate change mitigation. We thank our strategic partner, Bloom Consulting, for their support in this process," added Acosta.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564897/COSTA_RICA.jpg