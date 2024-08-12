Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 10:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ESY SUNHOME Pioneers Grid Integration Technology with Successful IEEE 2030.5 Installation in South Australia

12 agosto 2024 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME, a premier innovator in renewable energy solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the first successful installation and testing of IEEE 2030.5 cloud-grid integration in South Australia. This groundbreaking advancement represents a pivotal step in enhancing the security and efficiency of digital energy grids.

As solar energy continues to gain traction as a sustainable power source, the challenge of managing the variability of sunlight through effective storage and grid integration remains critical. ESY SUNHOME's innovative solution addresses this challenge by implementing IEEE 2030.5, a standard established by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) that facilitates seamless communication and control within smart grids.

The installation and testing, completed last week, highlights ESY SUNHOME's commitment to advancing grid security in response to Australia's stringent regulatory environment. The Australian government has introduced new industry regulations that mandate compliance with IEEE 2030.5:2018 and CSIP-AUS standards, ensuring that photovoltaic energy storage systems meet the highest standards of grid security.

"We are proud to achieve this milestone in South Australia, which represents the first step in our journey to revolutionize grid integration technology," said Jerry Yang, General Manager of ESY SUNHOME Australia. "Our cloud-based solution not only meets the stringent standards mandated by the Australian government but also sets a new benchmark for cost-effective and efficient energy management."

ESY SUNHOME's solution eliminates the need for costly third-party meters or additional hardware devices, significantly reducing both installation time and expenses. This innovation not only streamlines the process but also enhances the reliability of energy management, making it a widely recognized solution within the industry.

Building on the success of this project, ESY SUNHOME will continue to employ IEEE 2030.5 and dynamic power pricing technology in Australia. Additionally, the company is poised to expand its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) initiatives and grid integration technologies to key European markets, including Belgium, Germany, and Italy. These regions, known for their strong commitment to renewable energy, are expected to benefit greatly from the innovation and efficiency demonstrated in Australia.

ESY SUNHOME's continuous investment in research and development underscores its mission to lead the industry's technological evolution. The company remains dedicated to contributing to global sustainability efforts through clean energy, with a focus on developing reliable, intelligent, and efficient energy solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.esysunhome.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esy-sunhome-pioneers-grid-integration-technology-with-successful-ieee-2030-5-installation-in-south-australia-302219316.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia ICT Ambiente Energia Ambiente premier innovator Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Installation in South Australia Australia Meridionale
Vedi anche
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza