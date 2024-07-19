Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 19 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ESY SUNHOME Showcases AI Capabilities at United Nations Forum

19 luglio 2024 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VIENNA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME, a premier provider of energy storage solutions, showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the "2024: Fair AI for a Fair World" Developing Countries AI Forum, hosted at the United Nations Office in Vienna from July 17-18. The forum brought together industry professionals worldwide and aimed to bridge the digital divides and foster innovation by leveraging AI to effect tangible changes to developing nations.

As an invited participant, ESY SUNHOME engaged in discussions and demonstrated how the AI technologies apply to intelligent energy management systems to optimize energy usage, elevate living standards, reduce energy waste, and mitigate carbon emissions.

Integrating AI into its current HM series and future products, ESY SUNHOME employs big data analytics to dynamically optimize energy consumption strategies in real-time. This technology collects and analyzes user data on electricity usage and lifestyle, offering personalized operational modes and lifestyle recommendations to significantly improve user experience and energy efficiency.

The brand's AI technology offers significant benefits to users, such as:

ESY SUNHOME's research and development also highlight AI's potential impact across various areas:

Maggie Xie, Head of Sales (Italy) at ESY SUNHOME, emphasized, "ESY SUNHOME is at the forefront in innovation by integrating AI to optimize energy storage systems. Our products efficiently store energy while enhancing convenience and efficiency through AI. This approach makes sustainable living practical and appealing, optimizing energy use, cost savings, extending system longevity, and promoting environmental sustainability."

ESY SUNHOME is dedicated to ongoing innovation in energy storage solutions and expanding AI applications in energy management. The brand pledges to deepen global collaborations to advance sustainable energy development, benefiting more users and communities.

For further details, please visit: www.esysunhome.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465011/ESY_SUNHOME.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esy-sunhome-showcases-ai-capabilities-at-united-nations-forum-302201580.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Altro ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza Capabilities at United Nations Forum hosted at at Vienna
Vedi anche
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza