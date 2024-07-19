ESY SUNHOME Showcases AI Capabilities at United Nations Forum

VIENNA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESY SUNHOME, a premier provider of energy storage solutions, showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the "2024: Fair AI for a Fair World" Developing Countries AI Forum, hosted at the United Nations Office in Vienna from July 17-18. The forum brought together industry professionals worldwide and aimed to bridge the digital divides and foster innovation by leveraging AI to effect tangible changes to developing nations.

As an invited participant, ESY SUNHOME engaged in discussions and demonstrated how the AI technologies apply to intelligent energy management systems to optimize energy usage, elevate living standards, reduce energy waste, and mitigate carbon emissions.

Integrating AI into its current HM series and future products, ESY SUNHOME employs big data analytics to dynamically optimize energy consumption strategies in real-time. This technology collects and analyzes user data on electricity usage and lifestyle, offering personalized operational modes and lifestyle recommendations to significantly improve user experience and energy efficiency.

The brand's AI technology offers significant benefits to users, such as:

ESY SUNHOME's research and development also highlight AI's potential impact across various areas:

Maggie Xie, Head of Sales (Italy) at ESY SUNHOME, emphasized, "ESY SUNHOME is at the forefront in innovation by integrating AI to optimize energy storage systems. Our products efficiently store energy while enhancing convenience and efficiency through AI. This approach makes sustainable living practical and appealing, optimizing energy use, cost savings, extending system longevity, and promoting environmental sustainability."

ESY SUNHOME is dedicated to ongoing innovation in energy storage solutions and expanding AI applications in energy management. The brand pledges to deepen global collaborations to advance sustainable energy development, benefiting more users and communities.

