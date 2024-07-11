Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
EU Business School opens its third campus building in Barcelona

11 luglio 2024 | 11.01
BARCELONA, Spain, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EU Business School (EU), renowned international business school, has opened its new Upper Sarrià Campus, which is located in the emblematic district of Barcelona, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi. This new opening pays testament to the growth of the school and is a response to the institution's strategic expansion plan in Barcelona where it already has two campus buildings situated in calle Ganduxer and Avenida Diagonal.

The Upper Sarrià Campus has more than 4,000 m2 across two adjoining buildings, of four and six floors respectively, which are joined by a large and open ground floor with a spacious reception area. The new building has been designed with 23 classrooms, a cafeteria, an auditorium with a capacity of 70 people, six large terraces for relaxation and specific areas for group work. The campus is equipped with interactive whiteboards and state-of-the-art technology. In a minimalist and contemporary style, the building, constructed in line with educational and sustainability needs, takes advantage of natural light and offers chill-out and leisure spaces comprising lounge areas, table tennis and foosball as well as an area of vending. The campus has a capacity of 900 students and has involved an investment of over 3 million euros.

The institution will have 10,000 m2 in Barcelona on which to deliver its internationally recognized foundation, bachelor's, master's and MBA programs, taught exclusively in English, to its 2,400 students, 95% of whom come from abroad.

EU Business School delivers programs in business administration with specializations ranging from artificial intelligence to digital communication both on site and online (Digital Campus).

https://www.euruni.edu/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eu-business-school-opens-its-third-campus-building-in-barcelona-302193716.html

