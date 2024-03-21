Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 10:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Eurelectric: Invest ahead to get Europe's power infrastructure ready for net zero

21 marzo 2024 | 09.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU has recognised the need to future-proof its power infrastructure to connect masses of new renewables and accommodate the increased electrification, of industry, transports and heating. It is time for national authorities to follow suit and allow system operators to make anticipatory investments to get our grid up to speed. The electricity industry's new report shows how to effectively enable such investments across Europe.

Today around 3,000 GW of renewable projects are queued up for grid connection worldwide. In Europe, current regulatory frameworks allow distribution system operators (DSOs) to invest in building out the power grid only after a connection request is made. With faster decarbonisation and long lead times for grid build-out, addressing future electricity needs at the required speed and scale will be extremely challenging. Grid investments cannot lag at a time when the EU is calling for electrification to reach 50% of final energy consumption by 2040.

Changing course is however possible. Anticipatory investments can address the expected future infrastructure needs by looking beyond immediate requirements of generation and demand. This was recognised in the EU electricity market reform and Action Plan for Grids, but must be urgently translated into national implementation.

Eurelectric's Secretary General Kristian Ruby said:

"National regulators must transition to a forward-looking mindset and allow DSOs to proactively invest in the infrastructure needed for net-zero. The cost of inaction for society will be much higher than temporarily investing at a higher level to ensure our grid can deliver all necessary services to society in a decarbonised economy."

For this to happen, national regulators must remove barriers and incentivise DSOs to invest ahead with fair remuneration and a stable investment environment. Given they are the ones managing delivery of electricity, DSOs should be entrusted to plan grid expansion and digitalisation. This means stronger cooperation with transmission operators and local authorities in infrastructure planning in line with decarbonisation objectives.

To avoid complexity, anticipatory investments should be included within the existing tariff framework and incorporated into EU countries network development plans to ensure coordination and clarity.

It's time to ensure society can benefit from decarbonisation in the long term, rather than solely focusing on short-term cost reductions. Eurelectric calls on policymakers and national regulators to swiftly enable anticipatory investments. Top of Form

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eurelectric-invest-ahead-to-get-europes-power-infrastructure-ready-for-net-zero-302093165.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Morti sul lavoro, flash mob a Roma: mille bare in piazza del Popolo
News to
Rottamazione quater, ancora poche ore per pagare prime tre rate
News to go
Papà italiani più vecchi d'Europa, il primo figlio a 36 anni
News to go
Russia, Putin presidente fino al 2030
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2024, oggi click day per lavoratori non stagionali
News to go
Mattarella: "Le guerre in Ucraina e Medio Oriente vanno fermate"
News to go
Miele, Coldiretti: "Quello italiano affossato da import sleale e cambiamenti climatici"
News to go
Coldiretti: "Quasi 200mila imprenditrici nel settore agricolo"
News to go
Elezioni Russia, inchiostro nelle urne e slogan pro Ucraina: le proteste ai seggi
New to go
Aldo Moro, 46 anni fa la strage di Via Fani
New sto go
Amazon rivoluziona le regole del reso, cosa cambia
News to go
Caro voli, sconti ai residenti in Sicilia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza