Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

European Wellness and Sabah Government to Propel State into World-Class Medical Wellness Tourism Biotech Hub

14 marzo 2024 | 11.56
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness, a leading name in health and wellness, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the Sabah state government, aimed at positioning Sabah as a premier destination for medical wellness tourism on the global stage.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomes and supports the commitment of esteemed stem cell scientist Professor Dato' Seri Dr. Mike Chan, who pledges an unprecedented investment of US$80 million (RM378.8 million) to establish a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park. This initiative, endorsed by the Chief Minister, signals a transformative leap towards advancing Sabah's holistic healthcare, medical wellness, and tourism landscape.

Professor Mike Chan, along with his Sabahan wife Professor Dato' Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, underscores their vision to expand operations in Sabah, catering to the ASEAN and Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) markets. With a strategic emphasis on medical wellness and education tourism, this partnership aims to harness Sabah's natural beauty, rich heritage, and European Wellness's expertise to create a holistic healthcare experience.

In the wake of global health challenges impaired by the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Sabah's journey towards tourism, economic recovery and healthcare excellence. The Chief Minister extends his gratitude to Professor Mike Chan for his unwavering commitment to advancing Sabah's biomedical capabilities.

Professor Mike Chan, in turn, expresses appreciation to the Chief Minister for his visionary leadership and support. Additionally, heartfelt recognition is extended to Datuk Lucy Irene Wong for her instrumental role in fostering dialogue and cooperation between European Wellness and the state government.

As Sabah emerges as a beacon of medical wellness and educational tourism, European Wellness remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering global health and wellness outcomes. Together, it embarks on a transformative voyage towards a healthier, more vibrant future.

Media Contact: EW Group Media Teammedia@european-wellness.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362609/EW_COLOR_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-and-sabah-government-to-propel-state-into-world-class-medical-wellness-tourism-biotech-hub-302089300.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Turismo Salute_E_Benessere Altro Turismo Economia_E_Finanza health and wellness groundbreaking collaboration wellness forma
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"
News to go
Elezioni Abruzzo, Marsilio riconfermato: "Scritta pagina di storia"
News to go
Prodotti Dop e Igp, al via bando per 25 milioni di euro
News to go
Dengue, sale l'allerta in Italia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza