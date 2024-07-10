Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
comunicato stampa

Europe's Best Universities Revealed by QS

10 luglio 2024 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ETH Zurich Leads, UK Dominant#QSWUR

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the second edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe, featuring members of the Council of Europe.

The 2025 edition sees ETH Zurich crowned Europe's best university, the University of Oxford slip to third and Imperial College London place second.

The ranking features 685 institutions across 42 countries, including ten new universities. The UK is the most represented country, with 103 featured universities, followed by Turkey with 72 and Germany with 53.

Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, said: "This edition enhances our comprehensive benchmarking tool for one of the world's most competitive higher education regions. It enables institutions, policymakers and prospective students to measure performance against international peers and gain valuable decision-making insights.

"QS is thrilled to celebrate ETH Zurich as Europe's top university, driven by progressive ESG strategies, student exchanges, and impactful research. The UK excels across indicators due to esteemed reputation and global research collaborations and sustainability. However, all countries have successes, highlighted by our extensive datasets, including global appeal, cross-border collaborations, and teaching capacity."

Top-10

2025

2024

University 

Country 

1

2

ETH Zurich

Switzerland 

2

4

Imperial College London 

UK

3

1

University of Oxford 

UK

4

3

University of Cambridge 

UK

5

5

UCL 

UK

6

6

The University of Edinburgh 

UK 

7

8

The University of Manchester 

UK 

8

10

King's College London 

UK 

9

7

Université PSL  

France 

10

9

EPFL  

Switzerland  

Overview

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-best-universities-revealed-by-qs-302193262.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Regno Unito ETH Zurich college london
