EveryMatrix completes the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Fantasma and becomes the owner of 95.19 per cent of all shares in the company

SLIEMA, Malta, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 September 2024, EveryMatrix Software Limited ("EveryMatrix") announced a recommended public offer to acquire all shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) ("Fantasma") for SEK 59 in cash per share (the "Offer"). The Offer was accepted by shareholders holding 85.65 per cent of all shares in Fantasma during the acceptance period that ended on 10 October 2024. EveryMatrix has decided to complete the Offer and acquire the shares tendered in the Offer. This means that EveryMatrix, together with shares acquired by EveryMatrix outside the Offer as well as an irrevocable and unconditional sale commitment, will become the owner of 95.19 per cent of all shares in Fantasma. Settlement in respect of the shares tendered in the Offer is expected to commence on or around 18 October 2024. EveryMatrix has decided not to extend the acceptance period and the Offer is therefore closed.

Shares tendered and acquired outside the Offer as well as sale commitments

3,046,040 shares, corresponding to 85.65 per cent of all shares and votes in Fantasma, were tendered in the Offer during the acceptance period that ended on 10 October 2024. Following the announcement of the Offer, EveryMatrix has acquired 150,000 shares, corresponding to 4.22 per cent of all shares and votes in Fantasma, outside the Offer at prices not exceeding the Offer price per share of SEK 59. In addition, a shareholder holding 189,483 shares, corresponding to 5.33 per cent of all shares and votes in Fantasma, has irrevocably and unconditionally undertaken to sell its shares to EveryMatrix at the Offer price per share of SEK 59. Altogether, this means that EveryMatrix will become the owner of 3,385,523 shares, corresponding to 95.19 per cent of all shares and votes in Fantasma.[1]

Neither EveryMatrix nor its closely related companies or closely related parties owned any shares or other financial instruments that give a financial exposure equivalent to a shareholding in Fantasma at the time of the announcement of the Offer, and, apart from the above, they have not acquired, or agreed to acquire, any such shares or financial instruments outside the Offer.

Completion and settlement of the Offer

All conditions for completion of the Offer have been fulfilled. EveryMatrix has therefore decided to complete the Offer and acquire the shares tendered in the Offer.

EveryMatrix expects to commence settlement in respect of the shares that have been tendered in the Offer on or around 18 October 2024.

EveryMatrix has decided not to extend the acceptance period and the Offer is therefore closed.

Compulsory buy-out and delisting

EveryMatrix intends to commence a compulsory buy-out procedure in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)) in respect of the remaining shares in Fantasma not owned by EveryMatrix as well as promote a delisting of the shares in Fantasma from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

EveryMatrix

