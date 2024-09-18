EveryMatrix publishes the offer document for the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Fantasma

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER PURSUANT TO LEGISLATION AND REGULATIONS IN SUCH RELEVANT JURISDICTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED. SHAREHOLDERS NOT RESIDENT IN SWEDEN WHO WISH TO ACCEPT THE OFFER (AS DEFINED BELOW) MUST MAKE INQUIRIES CONCERNING APPLICABLE LEGISLATION AND POSSIBLE TAX CONSEQUENCES. SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD REFER TO THE OFFER RESTRICTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SECTION TITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT.

SLIEMA, Malta, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today on 18 September 2024, EveryMatrix Software Limited ("EveryMatrix") announced a recommended public offer to acquire all shares in Fantasma Games AB (publ) ("Fantasma") for SEK 59 in cash per share (the "Offer").

The offer document regarding the Offer (the "Offer Document") is available in Swedish and English on EveryMatrix's website (https://everymatrix.com/offer-validation/). Acceptance forms and postage-paid return envelopes will be distributed to shareholders in Fantasma whose shares are directly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB today on 18 September 2024.

The acceptance period for the Offer commences on 19 September 2024 and expires on 10 October 2024. Assuming that the Offer is declared unconditional not later than 11 October 2024, settlement is expected to commence on or around 18 October 2024. EveryMatrix reserves the right to shorten the acceptance period and set an earlier settlement date as well as to extend the acceptance period and to postpone the settlement date, as may be permissible under applicable laws and regulations.

For enquiries regarding the Offer, please contact:Email: investor.relations@everymatrix.com

Information about the Offer is available at:https://everymatrix.com/offer-validation/

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or nominee where you have your shares registered.

