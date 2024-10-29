Ex-Google European Hypergrowth Leader Fabian Rucker Joins Blue Ridge Partners Management Consultancy

Global consultancy strengthens itsEuropean leadership team as part of ongoing growth strategy

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Fabian Rucker as Managing Director. Fabian joins the firm's leadership team after an impressive 12-year tenure at Google Ads and Google Cloud, where he served as COO and CSO for its commercial operations in Northern Europe (covering DACH, CEE, and the Nordics). In this role, he was instrumental in driving Google's market-leading growth and operational success across multiple regions.

Fabian brings over 25 years of hands-on strategy and operations leadership in consulting, TMT, automotive and financial services to Blue Ridge Partners. In addition to his work at Google, he has held executive roles in commercial leadership at Bell Canada and has driven client growth initiatives at McKinsey & Company and Accenture. Based in Hamburg, Fabian will focus on expanding Blue Ridge Partners' European presence.

"Fabian Rucker has an impressive combination of functional and industry skills, coupled with excellent management consulting and line leadership experience," said Jim Corey, CEO of Blue Ridge Partners. "We are excited to have him join our firm, providing leadership to our client efforts in Europe and beyond."

About Blue Ridge Partners:

Blue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. We have worked with more than 1,200 companies to improve their strategic understanding of markets and customers, deepen and expand their customer relationships, and enhance marketing and sales performance.

Our clients include over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies – supporting them during deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition. We have a reputation for helping companies grow faster by rolling up our sleeves, working collaboratively, and delivering measurable impact quickly and more efficiently than large consultancies.

