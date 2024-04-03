Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 10:49
ultim'ora

comunicato stampa

Exascend Pushing Storage Beyond Boundaries At Embedded World 2024

03 aprile 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Visit Booth 1-422 to Explore Cutting-Edge Solutions for Extreme Environments

TAIPEI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany from April 9-11. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of storage technology, Exascend invites attendees to explore the possibilities of "Storage Beyond Boundaries" at Booth 1-422.

Exascend's comprehensive portfolio offers reliability, performance, and data integrity across various industries, ensuring seamless operation in extreme environments. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to engage with the Exascend team and witness the company's commitment to technological advancement firsthand.

Key highlights at Exascend's Booth 1-422 include:

In a testament to its collaboration with industry leaders in innovative storage solutions, Exascend will also feature a showcase area at Micron's booth, highlighting storage solutions tailored for cinematography, automotive, and mission-critical applications.

Additional Onsite Showcases at Exascend's Booth 1-422:

Don't miss the opportunity to explore Exascend's innovative storage solutions and advancements at Embedded World 2024. Visit Booth 1-422 to gain insights into Exascend's cutting-edge storage technologies.

For more information, visit Exascend's website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374237/Exascend_invites_attendees_explore_possibilities_Storage_Beyond_Boundaries_Booth_1_422.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exascend-pushing-storage-beyond-boundaries-at-embedded-world-2024-302102606.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
